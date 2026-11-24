Frank Grow wandered more than 100 miles from home. Where he ended up — and the stranger who found him — made for a remarkable reunion.

A 78-year-old Maryland man who wandered more than 100 miles from home ended up on a Philadelphia street with a piano in the front yard.

A stranger helped reunite him with his family. A Maryland man living with Alzheimer’s traveled 100 miles in search of his childhood home, but he ended up in Northeast Philadelphia. NBC10’s Johnny Archer has the story. A 78-year-old Maryland man with Alzheimer's disease is back home with his family after traveling more than 100 miles and ending up in a Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood, where a chance encounter with a stranger — and a piano — helped bring him home safely.

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Frank Grow, who has been living with Alzheimer's for six years, left his home in Bowie, Maryland, on Thursday in search of his childhood home in Norristown, Pa. But somehow, Grow ended up on a residential street in Northeast Philadelphia, where Angelo Torres spotted him standing on a corner last week.

"I noticed a gentleman standing on the corner. So I pulled up to him and asked, 'Sir, are you ok?

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' And he said, 'No, I’m not ok,'" Torres said in an exclusive interview with NBC10. Torres could tell something was wrong and began looking for a way to identify Grow and contact his family.

"I started checking the car and he didn’t have any identification. I couldn’t find nothing. The last thing I did was look in the trunk and there was an invoice from the Nissan dealership and it had a phone number on it," Torres said. That discovery helped Torres get in touch with Grow's daughter, Maggie Henkin, who was more than 100 miles away in Bowie.

"Around 1, I got a call from from an unknown number form Philadelphia, and I picked up and it was this man named Angelo, and he asked if I knew who Frank was. And I said, 'Yes, that’s my dad,'" Henkin said. While Grow's family was relieved to learn he was safe, there was something remarkable about the street where he ended up.

"Angelo happens to have a piano in front yard. My dad is a musician. He’s had Alzheimer’s for 6 years now. But it’s something he does all day.

He still remembers how to," Henkin said. The instrument had been placed outside by neighbors who were getting rid of it and wanted someone to take it.

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"It’s incredible how he ended up here. Thousands of streets he could have turned on and it was this street. it was meant for me to find him and help him out," Torres said.

"All week I was thinking about my dad, and then all of a sudden he shows up and I’m thinking my dad came in this form. That’s what I’m thinking," Torres said. Grow is now safely back home with his family, where he's once again playing the piano. His daughter said she's grateful that a stranger took the time to stop and help her father when he needed it most.

"I’m just so grateful and thankful. It was truly a miracle and I’m so grateful for Angelo and there are still good people out there," Henkin said. And for Grow's family, a frightening disappearance ended with a reminder of the kindness of strangers — and the enduring power of music. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC Philadelphia.

AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC Philadelphia journalist edited the article for publication.