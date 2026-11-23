Maison Francis Kurkdjian opens its first West Coast boutique at South Coast Plaza in California.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian is expanding its retail footprint in the U.S. with its first stand-alone West Coast boutique at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif.house’s fourth stand-alone boutique in the U.S., its largest market globally.

California ranks among Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s top three markets in the country, according to Jennifer Robinson, general manager of North America at Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

Also read Francis Ford Coppola Lost Unforgiven Rights Before Clint Eastwood

“It was really a natural progression of where we’re going as a maison,” said Robinson. “The West Coast market is important, and certainly for Southern California, it is the destination. ” Robinson noted South Coast Plaza’s luxury positioning, diverse clientele and established roster of luxury brands as key factors for the move. At 838 square feet, the boutique’s design draws inspiration from traditional Haussmannian architecture, incorporating grooved concrete and marble surfaces contrasted with wood and gold detailing.

Inscribed Lutetian stone features the words “Maison fondée en 2009,” referencing the year the house was founded.consultations, engraving and bespoke gifting services, alongside the house’s Very Intimate Perfumes collection, an assortment of six fragrances created by Francis Kurkdjian over the years. The collection, which revives scents previously available in select international locations, is offered through the brand’s boutique network and website.

Advertisement

“Personalization is very important,” Robinson said. “The customer is looking for ways to have beautiful gifts for themselves to give, but to also be able to authentically build a collection or an assortment of something that’s special to them. ” She said there’s growing interest in eau de parfum and extrait concentrations, alongside the continued popularity of Baccarat Rouge 540, which has helped introduce new customers to the brand’s broader fragrance portfolio.

Courtesy Photo The South Coast Plaza opening is part of a broader U.S. retail expansion. Maison Francis Kurkdjian is also preparing to open its fifth stand-aloneRobinson said Dallas, like Southern California, was among the house’s earliest wholesale markets.

Looking toward 2027, Robinson said the company will continue prioritizing its store network, customer experience and building its presence in the U.S. “I believe that we’re in this moment where the customer is selecting their own wardrobe, and we want to be beside them, helping them build their fragrance collection,” she said. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.