EXCLUSIVE: Macarons and a Summer Capsule to Match Star in Casablanca’s Ladurée Collaboration

Casablanca and Ladurée have teamed up for a collaboration spanning macarons, sweet treats and a clothing capsule, sold from June 3 to Sept. 1.

spanning macarons and other desserts as well as a ready-to-wear capsule spanning clothing and accessories will drop on Wednesday and be available until Sept. 1.

“As someone who grew up in Paris, Ladurée has always felt like a true institution to me — an iconic establishment tied to so many memories of celebration, from gifting cakes as a ritual to breakfasts with loved ones,” said Charaf Tajer, founder and creative director of the fashion brand. “As kids, it almost felt untouchable.

”He also felt there was “a natural synergy” with the French patisserie in light of “a shared attention to detail, a classic yet colorful palette, and above all, an appreciation for beauty and joy. ”For the occasion, Tajer dressed his signature silk shirts in a painted pastel landscape featuring a chateau with “Ladurée” emblazoned above the entrance surrounded by an opulent French garden with palm trees, tennis courts and hedges in the shape of theOther pieces, ranging from caps and T-shirts to tote bags, are adorned with both brand names as well as laurels and pomelos — a key ingredient in the sweet treats imagined for the occasion by Ladurée executive chef of pastry Julien Alvarez.

“Following a trip to Japan, Charaf shared his inspiration for the pairing of pomelo and mint,” the chef said. This was approached by the patisserie as “a subtle balance between freshness, bitterness and sweetness, creating a bright and distinctive signature perfectly suited to summer,” distilled across the macarons, baklava tartlet, ice cream and Eugenie chocolate-covered shortbread creation included in the Casablanca sweets lineup.

The ensemble will be unveiled through a campaign debuting Friday that features Tajer, Farida Khelfa, cake artist Sophia Stoltz and models Asako Sato and Noah Hanes. Pastries start at 2.90 euros for a single macaron bearing the Casablanca logo, while a dozen in a limited-edition Ladurée x Casablanca gift box will go for 39 euros at Ladurée stores worldwide.

Priced between 175 euros for a silk scarf and up to 875 euros for the silk shirt, the ready-to-wear will be sold on Casablanca’s website, at its Paris and Los Angeles flagships as well as select retailers around the world.

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