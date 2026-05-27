EXCLUSIVE: LVMH Launches First Human Rights Charter

LVMH launches its first Human Rights Charter, pledging ethical practices, supply chain transparency and commitment to global human rights standards.

has launched its first Human Rights Charter, underscoring the importance of protecting brand reputation as consumers place growing emphasis on The document published on Wednesday guarantees the enforcement of universal principles, freedoms and fundamental rights as laid out in international conventions, including the International Bill of Human Rights.

It also engages the responsibility of the group’s suppliers and other business partners — a key point given the supply chain scandals that have plagued the luxury sector over the last two years.

“Respect for human rights is both an ethical imperative and a condition for the sustainability of the group’s operations,” LVMH said in the document seen by WWD. The group has named Julie Vallat vice president, human rights, reporting to Olivier Théophile, group senior vice president, social engagement.

Vallat, who joined at the end of April, is charged with steering the implementation of the roadmap across LVMH and its 75-odd brands, which include, where she was vice president, human rights, since 2019. Prior to that, Vallat was head of human rights at energy major Total. She will be backed by a Human Rights Council made up of experts from the public, private and nonprofit sectors whose role is to provide independent advice and help identify emerging issues.

The Human Rights Charter, which applies in all countries where LVMH operates, sets out detailed guidelines covering areas including labor conditions, discrimination and harassment, cultural appropriation, environmental protections and armed conflicts, among others. LVMH namely reinforces its pledge to protect personal data amid a rise in cybersecurity attacks targeting a slew of high-profile brands and retailers, from M&S, Co-op, Adidas and The North Face to Harrods, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and“The group seeks to identify and prevent situations in which its activities, business relationships or supply chains could support, finance or benefit from such situations and, where applicable, to withdraw responsibly from a conflict zone,” it said, noting this applied particularly to the sourcing of materials or resources from affected areas.

At a time of declining spending on personal luxury goods, reputational risk has become a key battleground for brands committed to ensuring the highest standards of quality.has reaffirmed its commitment to improving its supply chain auditing, severing ties with suppliers found in violation of its agreements, as did Valentino and Giorgio Armani. LVMH said it required all its business partners to comply with the new charter, in addition to its Supplier and Business Partner Code of Conduct.

“Given the complexity of global supply chains, the group requires its business partners to put in place appropriate mechanisms, including preventive measures, traceability, monitoring and remediation measures. They are also responsible for ensuring that their own partners and subcontractors comply with these principles,” it said.

It has also put in place an internal reporting platform, LVMH Alert Line, with an accompanying whisteblower policy that requires a confidential and independent investigation “within a reasonable period of time, and in a proportionate manner. ” The group recently formed a Vigilance Committee tasked with overseeing the charter. It includes four members of the executive committee, among them Antoine Arnault, group director of image and environment.

Criteria related to CSR and sustainability are factored into the performance-related pay of senior LVMH executives, including chairman and chief executive officer Bernard Arnault.

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