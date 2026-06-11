Exclusive Look at Wandering Planet Toys' Retro-Style Action Figures

Wandering Planet Toys is back with another toy line, this time its own original production. The company is best known for its various collectible action figures over the years of popular classic franchises like Kolchak the Night Stalker, Nancy Drew, The Prisoner, and more. However, this time, the company is working on an all-new line of retro-style action figures in the form of The Planetoid Raiders. The new figures are inspired by Kenner’s classic Star Wars toys from the 1970s (and competitors like the Starroid Raiders) and pay tribute to the sci-fi toys of old while also incorporating contemporary art. The new line of toys is limited edition and features five points of articulation and comes in a 1:18 scale. Fans looking to collect the line can pledge for it on.

Wandering Planet Toys is back with another toy line, this time its own original production. The company is best known for its various collectible action figures over the years of popular classic franchises like Kolchak the Night Stalker, Nancy Drew, The Prisoner, and more.

However, this time, the company is working on an all-new line of retro-style action figures in the form of The Planetoid Raiders. The new figures are inspired by Kenner’s classic Star Wars toys from the 1970s (and competitors like the Starroid Raiders) and pay tribute to the sci-fi toys of old while also incorporating contemporary art. The new line of toys is limited edition and features five points of articulation and comes in a 1:18 scale. Fans looking to collect the line can pledge for it on





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Wandering Planet Toys The Planetoid Raiders Retro-Style Action Figures Inspired By Classic Sci-Fi Toys Kenner’S Classic Star Wars Toys Starroid Raiders Hong Kong-Based Indie Toy Manufacturer Tomland Star Wars Knock-Offs Wacky Tradition Of Retro Cosmic Madness Retro-Futuristic Aesthetic Captain Ontaria Helmsman Keldor Mysterious Space Traveler Computational Rapid Assessment Processor

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