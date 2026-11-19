Lila Moss is the star of Pucci's holiday campaign, which sidesteps typical Christmas tropes while keeping a festive spirit alive.

— the can’t-miss-it trend this season — nor any typical, garland-trimmed Christmas tree: Instead, Lila Moss climbs a tall wooden ladder to place the last pink gift box atop a conifer-shaped pile of them, which promptly collapses, leaving her flabbergasted.

The English fashion model, a ringer for her mother Kate Moss, appears in eight short videos, and was game for anything: grooving to music on her old-school headphones while sitting in a bathtub full of swirling Pucci fabrics instead of water; taking a bite out of a huge slice of panettone propped on a giant wooden spoon, or stuffing her tiny handbag with essentials for a night on the town — a credit card, telephone, lighter, house keys and a gold banana clip for when the club gets really sweaty.

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“She liked the clothes a lot. She left with some pieces, which I love. That’s always a good sign,” said Camille Miceli, artistic director of the Florentine house. The designer was also impressed with Moss’ spontaneity and expressiveness, egged on by photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch, who had her climbing on tables and spinning on a rotating stand, a vacuum cleaner tugging on the ribbon encasing her.

“I think that she discovered another side of herself, being able to act in a way, which was very cute,” Miceli related. The vivacious designer has made lifestyle products, which for fall 2026 include phone cases, table linens, pencil cases and padel rackets, part of her Pucci, and one video depicts Moss lighting a candle on a table set with branded plates and stemware, before a gust of wind blows it out, and ruffles her side-slit tunic.

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In contrast to all the video shenanigans, Moss channels glamour and fashion fierceness in the still images,She chose the 24-year-old model as an “homage” to young generations who are gravitating toward the Italian brand, one of the fastest growing at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. Alongside Miceli, LVMH has retooled Pucci as a resort-focused brand with a see now, buy now communication strategy and a “slow fashion” pace with only two collections a year.

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