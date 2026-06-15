EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner’s Khy Taps Laura du Rusquec as CEO

Kylie Jenner's Khy has named former Ganni executive Laura du Rusquec as CEO as the fashion label continues to evolve.

Kylie Jenner in the campaign for Khy's Summer 2026 collection, Dear Summer, Love Khy, photographed by Pablo di Prima in New York City. The direct-to-consumer fashion label was founded by Jenner in 2023 with her serving as creative director, positioning itself around limited-edition drops.

With du Rusquec’s appointment, Khy looks to strengthen its business as it continues to evolve as a fashion company.

“Laura’s appointment reflects where Khy is headed — a brand defined by craftsmanship, longevity and a clear point of view,” Jenner told WWD in a statement. “Her experience across luxury and fashion leadership is exactly what this chapter calls for, and I’m proud to be building this next era alongside her. ”, du Rusquec brings nearly 20 years of experience leading and scaling fashion and luxury businesses.

Most recently she served as CEO of Ganni, the Copenhagen-founded contemporary brand backed by L Catterton. Previously, she spent seven years at Balenciaga, where she became deputy CEO. Earlier in her career, she held leadership positions within the Kering group, including serving as global brand director for marketing and merchandising at Pomellato, after beginning her professional career in investment banking at Morgan Stanley.

“I am thrilled to join Khy and to collaborate with Kylie at such a pivotal moment,” du Rusquec said. “Khy’s commitment to intentional design, elevated quality, and its unique, community-driven approach reflects what today’s consumers are looking for, and I look forward to working with the team as we continue to bring Kylie’s vision to life. ”WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





wwd / 🏆 24. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman Who Doesn’t Use Facebook Completely Out Of Touch With Friends’ PrejudicesSACRAMENTO, CA—Admitting that her lack of a Facebook account often leaves her feeling disconnected, local woman Laura Starling confirmed Wednesday that she’s entirely out of touch with her friends’ prejudices.

Read more »

Celebrity-Inspired White Dresses: Affordable Amazon Alternatives to Laura Dern and Eva Longoria StylesDiscover how to recreate the chic white dress looks of Laura Dern and Eva Longoria with affordable Amazon finds. This article explores key design features like bow details and corset fronts that make these dresses flattering and versatile for summer.

Read more »

Timothée Chalamet Celebrates Knicks Win with Kylie JennerTimothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner celebrated the New York Knicks' historic win over the Cleveland Cavaliers with the team.

Read more »

Marvel Revives Mangaverse with New Sorcerer Moon Knight and Magic-Powered HeroesMarvel reintroduces the Mangaverse timeline, set twenty years after its original cliffhanger, where magic dominates over technology. A new Moon Knight emerges as a legendary sorcerer and primary antagonist to Riri Williams' mana-powered Ironheart, featuring an eccentric all-white suit and a spherical turban. The revival includes other redesigned characters such as Laura Kinney with extra eyes and a serrated-claw variant, alongside Miles Morales and Illyana Rasputin in this alternate universe.

Read more »