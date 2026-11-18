The activation will feature booths by participating brands Amika, Aora, Iota and Vestiaire Collective.

Open from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6 at 22 Wooster Street in New York, the activation will be cohosted byEach brand will tell a “waste” story — be that through product packaging, excess inventory or regenerative sourcing.

Krave, for instance, will offer an assortment of “leftover products” from its Southeast Asia locations as well as a collection of stock keeping units with packaging mishaps. Opposites Attract: Jennifer Lawrence and Jasmina Aganovic Forge Unique Partnership to Revolutionize Hair Care With Mes° The idea was born out of the skin care brand’s 2022 “Waste Me Not” campaign, which spotlighted its global supply chain crisis that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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“We couldn’t get any products from South Korea to the U.S. distribution center,” recalled Liah Yoo, founder of Krave Beauty. “We placed an order for a years’ worth of our bestselling Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser, and the production basically flopped. The texture was different; it wasn’t the same sensory experience. ” Rather than letting the product go to waste, Yoo and the team repurposed the formula into a limited-edition body wash.

“We thought this was a perfect opportunity for us to start talking about behind the scenes waste that not a lot of customers know about,” Yoo said. “A lot of talk around sustainability has been limited to beauty product packaging, but not a lot of people know about the amount of waste that gets created before it reaches the shelf or the customer’s home.

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”While the pop-up is meant to build on the “Waste Me Not” initiative, with featured programming from Pact Collective and rePurpose Global, the space is also intended to evoke the nostalgia ofmall shopping. Imagined by Gab Bois, the venue will position each brand behind its own reimagined storefront.

“We’re calling it: ‘The only sustainable mall to shop this season,'” said Raquelle Puglisi, director of brand marketing at Krave Beauty. With each purchase, rePurpose Global, a company that helps consumer goods brands measure their packaging sustainability, has agreed to fund the recovery of one pound of plastic, up to a total of 2,000 pounds.

Krave Beauty estimates 20,000 to 25,000 units will be sold across all four beauty brands, garnering roughly $1 million in sales.market was driven by the proliferation of trend-driven products, highlighting the need to showcase impact-driven brands like those participating in the pop-up.

“On top of this world becoming increasingly AI-optimized or AI-manipulated, we’ve seen so many beauty brands developing products for TikTok,” Yoo said. “The products that flop, don’t sell and end up in a landfill stream. If you look at the other co-brands and co-headliners in our pop-up, they are not those fast beauty brands; we are building something more sustainable in a way that’s slower and more intentional.

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