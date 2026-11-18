Kinraden, the Copenhagen-based jewelry brand founded by Sarah Emilie Müllertz, is opening its first Italian store in Milan’s central Corso Venezia.

The Best Engagement Rings From Ritani Prove That Finding 'The One' Doesn't Have to Be Complicated “ was really close to my heart. Milan for me is a destination of architecture, design, art.

It’s forward thinking: I see a lot of things happening in Milan, a lot of designers are drawn to Milan, a lot of new things are coming out of Milan. After Copenhagen, I wanted something that had a similar, modern touch,” Müllertz told WWD.

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“We never had a discussion not to go there. It was more of when. And it’s been on the top of my list,” she continued.

“Looking for destinations and locations has been difficult. It’s been difficult to get something really great in the size and an area we like…. Of course, we looked in London and different other places as well at the same time, but we’re so fortunate that Milan was the one that popped up first.

” In particular, Müllertz zeroed in on a 1,883-square-foot space in Corso Venezia, a stone’s throw away from central San Babila square and the Portrait Milano luxury hotel.

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“We’ve been looking in so many different parts and for me it was very much important that we found an area that related to us. This is a little bit off the beaten track, which I love. It’s the same we have in Copenhagen,” the founder said. The building’s architecture and daylight filtering through the space were key elements drawing her, in addition to “small details within the space that I really loved that we dug out.

” “It’s been an excavation kind of process, like looking down and trying to filter everything out of the store so we could get the architecture more enlightened again,” she continued.

“We’ve actually just been peeling down layers of things and then added some textures to it…. We’re leaving bare some of the original walls because they look so beautiful and we found a window behind a wall that’s going to be exposed, too.

”Holding a master’s degree in architecture from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Copenhagen and having built a strong career in the field by running her own design studio and later serving as partner and global head of design at Henning Larsen Architects before launching Kinraden, Müllertz particularly enjoyed the process. Developed in collaboration with longtime creative partner Lou Charrier, the interior concept blends Kinraden’s codes and nods to local culture.

Visitors are met with a central, 354-inch-long table in a deep blue color replicating a key design element of the Copenhagen flagship.is extremely personal and I don’t like that the counter is like a division between you and the client. I like that they’re standing next to each other and looking together at this: that there’s a dialogue between two people,” Müllertz said.

Bespoke jewelry displays crafted by the same artisans behind the Copenhagen store and additions spanning from an artwork by Danish sculptor Gun Gordillo to details nodding to Italian architect and designer Carlo Scarpa round out the restrained interiors. A point of difference compared to the other units, a private salon at the rear of the store offers a more intimate setting for personal viewings and consultations for bespoke creations, the demand for which is on the rise, the founder said.

“It’s a small cave situation, where you can sit on a sofa and there’s another kind of atmosphere. We’re catering more to the privacy of the clients, as a lot of them are now asking for bespoke pieces and more fine jewelry, and they would like the privacy of that dialogue. So we wanted to acknowledge it, as well,” Müllertz said.

Along with the likes of engagement rings and wedding bands, requests are also for different takes on popular collections, like thethat marked Müllertz’s first time playing with sapphires while respecting her brand’s ethos, which is focused on recycled precious metals and responsible material sourcing. Inspired by the brick patterns imagined by Danish architect Kay Fisker, the colorful range crafted from 18-karat gold and ethically sourced Queensland sapphires will be one of the highlights of the new store’s assortment.

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The unit will also carry the Tiny Oxygen range launched last week, which offers a lighter and more delicate take on one of Kinraden’s most enduring collections. Along with other bestselling lines — such as the Stilos and Levitas that span from bracelets, earrings and pendants to hairpin and brooches — the new range is poised to cater to both Kinraden’s core customers of Gen X women and the new, Gen Z male audience that is increasingly drawn to the brand.

“We see young guys coming in and buying jewelry for themselves for the first time in a long time, and as investment pieces, as well,” Müllertz said. The genderless nature of her minimal yet sculptural designs turned out to be among the key drivers of the brand, which is also defined by a balance between form and function and its ethical mindset centered on the use of reclaimed 18-karat gold, sterling silver and sustainably sourced Mpingo blackwood and sapphires.

“It’s a really interesting time for luxury goods because it demands of the companies and designers to be smart about what they do, do quality work, not quantity work. Do beautiful designs, be intentional about it and have a purpose about it because the clients are getting smarter and smarter and they’re getting the money to bag it,” Müllertz said.

To refine its business strategy and accelerate its international expansion, the brand recently tapped Ditte Søndergaard Bihorac as its new chief executive officer. Effective in September, she succeeded Christina Neustrup, who assumed the role of brand director, in charge of its strategic and creative direction.

As she teased that other store openings are in the pipeline for next year, Søndergaard Bihorac underscored how “the most significant development for us apart from the“These give us access to an international clientele while allowing us to shape how the brand is presented and how clients are advised. Alongside this, we see potential in private appointments and temporary presences in the right cultural settings, as we explored with 10 Corso Como during Milan Design Week,” she said.

Kinraden is currently present in around 40 doors, including the likes of Antonioli in Italy; Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue in the U.S.; Beams in Japan, and Boon the Shop in South Korea, among others. Søndergaard Bihorac said the company is “deliberately refining that network, working with fewer wholesale partners and placing more weight on spaces where we have closer control of the client experience” since she believes that “in fine jewelry, restraint in distribution protects both the value of the piece and the quality of the conversation around it.

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