Kate Madden, 18, daughter of Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, signs with The Lions Management for modeling and creative opportunities.

Kate Madden is officially entering the modeling world, signing with The Lions Management for representation across all areas of her career. The 18-year-old daughter of Nicole Richie and Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden was born Harlow Winter Kate Madden, but she has gone by Kate since childhood.

“I’ve always dreamed of modeling, so getting to start this next chapter with The Lions is incredibly exciting,” Madden said in a statement to WWD. “Fashion has always been a way for me to express myself, and I can’t wait to explore that in a whole new way. I’m looking forward to learning, growing, meeting new people, and seeing where this journey takes me.

Also read Kate Madden on Following in Her Mother's Footsteps with the Latest Campaign

”Madden recently made her modeling debut alongside her mother in Balenciaga’s campaign celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Le City handbag, a style closely associated with Richie during the early 2000s.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kate Madden to The Lions,” Kavoussi said. “She brings a distinct point of view, a clear creative vision, and the ambition to build a career beyond traditional boundaries. We see tremendous potential in Kate and look forward to championing her individuality and building for the long term, connecting her with the right partners and opportunities to expand her influence and pursue her creative and entrepreneurial ambitions.

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” Heather Hughes, director of image at The Lions, will also work with Madden as she develops her career: “I’m excited to welcome Kate to The Lions as she steps into a career of her own. There’s a playfulness to the way she approaches fashion that I love and there’s so much for her to explore.

I’m looking forward to helping her make choices that feel true to who she is and give her room to discover what she wants from fashion. ” The Lions represents established and emerging talent across runway, editorial, campaigns and brand partnerships, with a focus on building careers beyond modeling. Its roster includes Amelia Gray, Kate Upton, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel, among others.

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