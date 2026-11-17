Jaeger-LeCoultre has tapped award-winning game designer Zain Memon for its Made of Makers program, resulting in a video game that explores its history.

You might be less so after playing “The Valley of Inventions,” a game Jaeger-LeCoultre imagined with Indian game designer Zain Memon that will drop on Friday.

The game is the latest chapter of the watchmaker’s Made of Makers program, which aims to look beyond classical art forms to find new ways to draw eyes on its history, spirit and know-how. Over six years, the program has developed 17 such collaborations with perfumers, chefs and light artists. Video games are considered the 10th art.

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EXCLUSIVE: Sandy Liang Partners With F1 Academy and Amex on Limited-Edition Capsule Collection But by all accounts, this particular medium “was probably one of the most challenging because it’s not as simple ,” said the watchmaker’s chief marketing officer Matthieu LeVoyer.

“But I feel that learning by playing is probably the most impactful and memorable way to transmit a message. ” Set in 1881 at the Manufacture-Atelier, the game casts players as Elie LeCoultre, son of the maison’s founder, Antoine LeCoultre. Its story focuses on the transmission of knowledge from father to son. Players solve enigmas based on nine watchmaking complications and inventions, using them as tools to move through the narrative.

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“I wouldn’t in my wildest dreams claim that playing this game is the same complexity as actually building a watch. It’s not; it scratches the surface,” said Memon, an award-winning game designer who co-founded the Memesys Culture Lab, a studio focused on projects at the intersection of science, philosophy and culture. He told WWD he approached the project without focusing on a particular platform, whether digital or physical.

“I think of the story that needs to be told,” he said. The game’s interactive format, he added, lets players discover elements of watchmaking through play. It will also be adapted for physical experiences, including exhibitions and in-store formats that combine digital puzzles with tactile elements. ,” he admitted.

“I truly realized that there is a lot more under the surface that I hadn’t even scratched. ” During a visit to Jaeger-LeCoultre’s watchmaking facilities, he was particularly struck by the precision and care at play on each work station.

“The parts are so precise; they are perfectly beveled off. They are handcrafted, and then at the end of it, it works,” he enthused. To ensure the resulting game would reach a broader public than watch enthusiasts, the team had to decide which aspects of the craft to translate into puzzles. Rather than replicate the complexity of building a watch, a choice was made to give an introduction to selected elements of its engineering, artistry and history, Memon said.

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While there’s no need to be as dexterous as a watchmaker, it does “require the same kind of focus that a watchmaker requires,” he cautioned. Physical expressions of the project are already on the table. LeVoyer said a city-wide activation was planned for December in Dubai, while an exhibition-sized format is slated for February in Hong Kong.

“When you enter the physical space, you will feel that you’re transported somewhere else entirely, in a different time and space,” Memon promised. In boutiques, the experience will bring together a game master and a watchmaker to guide players through the complications and the maison’s history. For LeVoyer, “it’s a winning game if we manage to get more people interested in watchmaking.

” A teaser for “The Valley of Inventions” will be released on Tuesday and the full game will drop on Friday as an app and on the watchmaker’s web site.

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