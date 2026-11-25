Isabel Marant names Therese Lundström as chief marketing officer to lead global marketing, communications and brand strategy.

, Dries Van Noten and Givenchy, will oversee the brand’s global marketing strategy, including image, global communications, press relations, celebrity relations, events and visual merchandising,EXCLUSIVE: Dior Names Nicole Orofino Head of Innovation for Communication and Image A graduate of Paris ESLSCA Business School, Lundström previously served as communications director at Dries Van Noten, following several years at Givenchy overseeing corporate image and global media.

, where she was chief marketing officer in charge of the brand’s marketing, press and communications strategies during a period of rapid expansion under then-creative director Nicolas Di Felice.. Most recently chief operating officer at Fear of God, she succeeded Anouck Duranteau-Loeper and has been charged with supporting and accelerating the brand’s next phase of development. Marant launched her label and had her first show in 1994, quickly becoming a byword for a hip, womanly brand of boho chic.

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