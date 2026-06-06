Exclusive: Inside Omarii Sanders’ Recruitment to Vanderbilt and his Decision to Shutdown Recruitment

The four-star defensive back doubled down on his commitment to Vanderbilt a week ago. Here is the story behind his decision to play for the Commodores.

Sitting in on a Vanderbilt football team meeting, the energy in the room surrounding four-star Commodore commit Omarii Sanders was palpable. It was a moment and a feeling that he had never felt before.

Sanders had been committed to Vanderbilt since the end of November of 2025, but being in the team meeting in one of his trips to campus all but confirmed his decision to make Vanderbilt his college home.

“The energy in the room and how connected everyone was, it just felt different. That was something I knew I wanted to be a part of,” Sanders toldShortly after he came to that conclusion, Sanders announced his full commitment and loyalty to Vanderbilt publicly on social media Sunday, May 31.

“I sincerely thank all the coaches and programs who took the time to recruit me and believing in my journey. I’m shutting down my recruitment and am fully committed to @VandyFootball,” Sanders’ Twitter Sanders’ recruitment journey with Vanderbilt is nothing recent, though. It all goes back to when Sanders was a freshman at Franklin Road Academy, where Vanderbilt football executive manager Earl Bennett reached out to Sanders’ father, Ed.

Ed Sanders is also one of the assistant coaches on the Franklin Road Academy’s football coaching staff. Since then, Sanders started to go on visits to Vanderbilt and began to get to know Commodores’ head coach Clark Lea and the rest of the coaching staff. Over time, his relationship with Lea and the staff has only continued to grow. Eventually, Sanders saw the closeness and the bond that the program possesses in addition to the process-loving and underdog mentality.

When he saw that, Sanders was captivated with Vanderbilt.

“The team is like a brotherhood. Everybody works hard and has something to prove with a chip on their shoulder and I like that a lot,” Sanders said. What also really drew him to Vanderbilt was Lea’s vision and the way that the face of the program carries himself and treats his players.

In conversations and interactions Sanders has had with Lea, he noticed that Lea does not just care about football, but about the guys on the roster as people. It may have taken a few years to get the results from his vision, but Lea has had a winning vision since he first was hired as Vanderbilt’s head coach in December of 2020.

It took a couple seasons before Lea got guys that shared his vision, work ethic and mentality on his roster and on his coaching staff, but now that he has, Vanderbilt has quickly become relevant in the nationwide landscape of college football. Vanderbilt has a combined record of 17-9 over the past two seasons. It is a byproduct of the job Lea has done with his program.

And now, highly-rated recruits are taking notice of what Lea embodies and values in the program.

“Coach Lea is a great leader and really cares about his players, not just football but life, too,” Sanders said. “What stood out to me about coach Lea is his vision. He wants to win in all aspects of life, not just football. That really meant a lot to me.

He’s big on developing his players as men, and I feel like Vanderbilt is a place that’s going to set me up for the future on and off the field. ” Sanders is the highest-rated commit in Vanderbilt’s 2027 class thus far.

Sanders’ athletic skillset gives him the ability to be a versatile player on defense and a weapon that Lea can use wherever he may need Sanders to play, though Sanders will begin his collegiate career Sanders believes himself to be a player that loves the physicality and toughness side of football, much like the identity of Vanderbilt’s defense. Perhaps that is an indicator that Sanders staying home in Nashville to play college football is a fitting match.

Sanders’ decision to double down on his commitment is not something to scoff at, but rather it shows that the atmosphere in Vanderbilt’s facilities is something that is desired and is a place players want to be at.

“I just felt like Vanderbilt was the right place for me. Once I really thought about everything, I didn’t feel the need to keep looking around,” Sanders told Vandy On SI. Graham Baakko is a writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI, primarily covering football, basketball and baseball. Graham is a recent graduate from the University of Alabama, where he wrote for The Crimson White, WVUA-FM, WVUA 23 as he covered a variety of Crimson Tide sports.

He also covered South Carolina athletics as a sportswriting intern for GamecockCentral.





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