Exclusive: 'Hell on Wheels' Killer Confessed to Inmates She Planned Murders

Former inmates at the Ohio Reformatory for Women reveal that Mackenzie Shirilla, the 'Hell on Wheels' killer, admitted to intentionally killing her boyfriend and friend in a 2022 crash, directly contradicting her public claims of innocence and a medical emergency.

Mackenzie Shirilla , known as the 'Hell on Wheels' killer, has been serving a 15-years-to-life sentence for the intentional 2022 crash that killed her boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan .

While she has publicly maintained the tragedy was an accident, citing a medical condition called POTS, former inmates at the Ohio Reformatory for Women have come forward with a starkly different account. Anastasia, a 30-year-old former prisoner who shared a facility with Shirilla, revealed that the young murderer confessed to fellow inmates that the crash was deliberate, stating 'Dom had to die.

' According to Anastasia, Shirilla displayed a disturbing level of amusement while recounting the event, despite claiming to be suicidal at the time. The ex-inmate also described Shirilla's prolific use of the synthetic drug K2 and her tendency to blame external forces like Satan for her actions, saying 'the devil made her do it.

' Further painting a picture of her character behind bars, Anastasia noted that Shirilla's personal scrapbook contained only pictures of herself and a snap of a brick wall with 'BOOM' written on it, with no images of her victims, which she found 'cold. ' her behavior, including having cyber sex on a prison-issued tablet and engaging in same-sex relationships, led to numerous disciplinary reports and a 60-day ban on video calls.

Another former inmate, Kat, previously stated that Shirilla 'showed no remorse' and relished her notoriety, walking around 'like she was famous.

' These revelations directly contradict the narrative Shirilla presented in a Netflix documentary where she claimed to have passed out due to her medical condition, a claim that inmates like Anastasia and Shirilla's cellmate Jalisa Roberts deny ever witnessing. The case continues to draw public attention as the convicted murderer serves her sentence while promoting a story of innocence externally but confessing guilt to those she was incarcerated with





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Mackenzie Shirilla Hell On Wheels Double Murder Ohio Reformatory For Women Prison Confession Dominic Russo Davion Flanagan POTS Netflix Documentary Inmate Testimony

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