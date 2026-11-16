EXCLUSIVE: Guerlain to Open Its Largest Spa, at the Bellagio Las Vegas

Guerlain is opening its largest spa, measuring 55,000 square feet, at the Bellagio Las Vegas.

MGM Resorts International, which operates the hotel, began renovating the spa several months ago.

“As we were building it out, we realized that the facility itself was likely to be one of the crown jewels of the spas in Las Vegas,” said Ayesha Molino, chief operating officer at MGM.

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“The one thing that we thought could bring an even heightened sense of luxury to it is a partnership with the right company.has for a long time had a retail presence in the Bellagio, but we did a lot of work to really understand which brand would be the right fit to bring a level of discernment and precision that our customers demand from these types of experiences,” she continued.stood out in terms of the heritage of the brand, of course, but the quality of the products and the services that they provide in their own spas, along with the training standards,” Molino said.

“We knew that we could, with their assistance, encapsulate all of that and deliver a really exceptional product and service to our customer. ”with a completely bespoke approach to the project,” said Diane Davody, director of institutes and spas at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned“Everything from the scent of the experience, through the products that are used, the customers’ capability to a treatment that is truly bespoke to their needs is intended to create something that lasts beyond just a couple of hours at the spa,” Molino said.

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“We went through a full repositioning of Guerlain in the U.S. over the last years,” he said. This has included exclusive positioning through limited distribution. Guerlain spas are opening only in the most iconic locations, such as the Bellagio. Davody agreed the Bellagio spa is a milestone for the brand.

It includes 47 treatment rooms, of which two are spa suites and four are couples’ rooms; redesigned wellness amenities, such as indoor and outdoor pools, saunas and steam rooms, and new social-wellness spaces, comprising a coed Discovery Lounge and Energy Lounge. The spa, which is staffed by 140 people, has an interior and exterior balcony. It is adjacent to the hotel’s fitness facility and above its salon.

Guerlain developed four exclusive treatments for the hotel inspired by the Bellagio’s “glamour and elegance,” Davody said. Golden Radiance, for instance, nods to the reflections from the hotel’s fountains. That treatment includes a sculpting massage with gua sha and Guerlain’s Orchidée Impériale Gold Nobile cream. The Bellagio boasts a range of guests.

“We have a lot of convention and group customers in house, as well as our regular leisure customers and, of course, our high-end gaming customers,” Molino said. “Each of those customers is looking for a slightly different experience. ” However, what MGM has noted across its brands, and with the Bellagio guest in particular, is the desire for wellness, she said.

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“We’ve introduced some meaningful relaxation opportunities for our guest,” Molino explained. These include a relaxation-meditation room with a virtual-reality experience, as well as a salt room. The fitness room has live classes, while light, healthy bites and beverages will be available, too.

“The design elements throughout the spa are very conscientious and of the highest standards,” Molino said. Woogmaster Studio led the spa design, with a color palette of blues, tans and creams. There is also a bespoke artistic concept by French artist Géraldine Gonzalez, who works with crystals.

“We wanted our guests to step into a fairy tale,” Davody said “So she came up with dreamlike artistic pieces with luminous bees, which are the symbol of Guerlain. ” The Bellagio marks Guerlain’s fifth wellness spa in the U.S. Most recently, it opened at the Waldorf-Astoria New York last year. Spas are a key to Guerlain’s strategy.