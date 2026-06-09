EXCLUSIVE: Goossens and Maison Michel Team on 18-month Pop-up in Marbella

Goossens and Maison Michel, the Chanel-owned silversmith and miliner, will have a pop-up at the Marbella Club Hotel from June 10 to December 2027.

On the one hand, Goossens is all about catching the light. On the other, Maison Michel is a master of shade. ’s Le 19M Métiers d’Art workshop hub, are coming together in Málaga, on the Southern coast of Spain.

From Wednesday until December 2027, they will take up residence together for an 18-month retail pop-up at the Marbella Club Hotel, a luxury resort set in lush gardens and with enviable access to the sea. Katie Holmes Updates Cap-toe Pumps at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's Luncheon This will “mark the first collaboration of this scale, with the desire to build a true dialogue between universes in a single space,” the brands told WWD in a joint statement.and decoration for Goossens — they complete each other naturally,” they continued.

“This new project offered us the opportunity to imagine a common experience in which each house keeps its identity while enriching the other’s narrative. ” The 670-square-foot space was imagined as a holiday home furnished with chic thrifted finds as well as pieces made by local craftspeople. They will serve as backdrop for the capsules imagined by the silversmith and milliner. Marbella’s Plaza de los Naranjos inspired Goossens for half a dozen jewels.

Among them is a clutch modeled after an orange, completed by a chain adorned with leaves and blossoms; a choker of juicy orange quartz beads, and a necklace featuring fruits and flowers nestling in foliage. Prices for the Goossens pieces range between 420 euros for a long necklace with an miniature fruit pendant and 3,220 euros for the full-sized orange clutch, while Maison Michel’s head coverings start at 450 euros for a cloche hat in multicolored straw and up to 950 euros for an oversize capeline model in natural straw.

All items are exclusive to the Marbella Club Hotel pop-up. Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerVideo: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen AtkinWWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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