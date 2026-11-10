EXCLUSIVE: Glow Recipe Is Entering Ulta Beauty

Glow Recipe is launching at Ulta Beauty for the first time, and will exclusively offer its viral depuffing Eye Patch Grinder at the retailer.

The skin care brand, which first launched in 2014 as a K-beauty e-commerce marketplace before unveiling a product line at Sephora in 2017, will roll out on Dec. 6 to 1,000 Ulta Beauty stores with its full product assortment.

Ahead of the store launch, it will debut its $36 Exopeptide Caffeine Brightening & Depuffing Fresh Slices Eye Mask, which went viral in September as one of many new beauty launches harnessing the same novel packaging component. The product launches on Nov. 17 via Ulta’s TikTok Shop storefront.

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“Our community has been asking for us to be at Ulta for years, and we wanted to wait for the right time. We feel the time is now,” said Sarah Lee, who is cofounder and co-chief executive officer of Though Glow Recipe also sells via its own TikTok Shop and Amazon storefronts, and internationally at Mecca, Cult Beauty and Sephora, entering Ulta marks the brand’s most significant “Ulta represents the next strategic growth opportunity for the company.

It’s really a defining moment that takes a brand to the next level,” said Lee, adding that Glow Recipe’s first decade “was about building love and community around Glow Recipe, but this next chapter is about expanding that community. ”Best known for heroes like its Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner and Niacinamide Dew Drops, both priced at $36, Glow Recipe has been one of skin care’s buzziest indie brands nearly since its inception.

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Though Lee and Chang did not comment on the size of the business, in 2024 WWD reported that sales were around $300 million. As K-beauty has boomed in the years since, Glow Recipe has leaned further into the Korean heritage of its cofounders, releasing Korean-inspired products like its Glass Balm Lip Treatments, which draw from a dessert called bingsoo, and even recently teaming with Spicy Korean noodle brand, Buldak, for a limited-edition launch.and Anua, and in the last year added other formerly Sephora-exclusive ranges to its stores including Rare Beauty and Amika, the Glow Recipe launch makes sense.

“Glow Recipe represents so much of what today’s skin care enthusiast is looking for,” said Lauren Brindley, chief merchandising and digital officer at Ulta, adding that the brand “ skin care feel sensorial, approachable and fun through its distinctive textures, scents, ingredients and overall brand experience. That combination of proven performance and joy is powerful. ”expansion and Fresh Slice Eye Patch launch, Lee and Chang will cohost a TikTok Live via Ulta’s storefront this month.

“We’re excited because that’s a great way to educate on the format; why we believe in the hydrogel technology so much; why we’re passionate about this new exopeptide approach with the ingredients. The Ulta customer seems very hungry for that skin care education,” said Chang, adding that “both are meaningful partners to us. They’re reaching different demographics; they have different priorities. We think it’s an amazing way to reach a broader audience.

” In recent years, speculation swirled that Glow Recipe was potentially exploring sale options. Asked whether she and Chang were committed to remaining independent or thinking about an exit, Lee said: “Right now, our focus is entirely on the business in front of us. We’re in the middle of our newest retail expansion with Ulta and gearing up for the Fresh Slices Eye Mask, and that’s where all of our energy is going.

We’re excited about what’s ahead for Glow Recipe. ” In addition to exclusively launching the eye masks at Ulta, Glow Recipe will launch Ulta-exclusive holiday gift sets at the retailer, as well.

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“For us, a successful partnership is about much more than distribution,” Brindley said of how Ulta approaches expanding its assortment. “We don’t think about a brand partnership simply in terms of where else a brand is sold. We think about whether there is a strong fit with our guests and our assortment, and whether Ulta can bring something meaningful to the partnership that helps both the brand and the category continue to grow long term.

”Fenty Beauty was the first brand to tease its eye patches harnessing the Samhwa-developed grinder component that Glow Recipe, Huda Beauty, Bubble and Vitamasques all quickly revealed are also in development, Glow Recipe will be the first to launch.

“We would have chosen this component 1,000 times over, whether one brand launched it or 1,000 brands launched it, because we believe in it and, most importantly, we believe in the formula,” Chang said. She said that Glow Recipe was unaware that others were in development with the same technology until the internet discourse kicked off.

Nonetheless, the brand tried to leverage the chatter into an educational moment, creating social media content about the ingredients that differentiated its formula; how hydrogel technology works and why the eye patches, unlike most others on the market, are intentionally liquid-free.

“Levity and taking things with a sense of humor always helps when it comes to community dialogue, but customers also deserve transparency and they want to know,” Chang said.