Exclusive: Former JPMorgan Chase Employee Accuses Executive Director of Coercing Him into Non-Consensual Sex Acts

A 46-page filing has accused Lorna Hajdini, an executive director at JPMorgan Chase, of coercing Chirayu Rana, a former investment banker, into non-consensual sex acts over several months while they worked together in the bank's leveraged finance division. The filing includes claims of repeated druggings, racial abuse and encounters Rana alleges were forced despite his repeated pleas for them to stop.

It is the lawsuit that has gripped Wall Street - a 46-page filing packed with explosive and deeply contested allegations of sex, power and abuse inside JPMorgan Chase’s New York headquarters.

Former investment banker Chirayu Rana, 35, has accused executive director Lorna Hajdini, 37, of coercing him into 'non-consensual and humiliating sex acts' over several months while they worked together in the bank's leveraged finance division, according to a complaint filed earlier this month. The filing includes claims of repeated druggings, racial abuse and encounters Rana alleges were forced despite his repeated pleas for them to stop.

JPMorgan Chase has denied the allegations, saying an internal investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing. Sources also told the Daily Mail the Manhattan District Attorney's Office declined to pursue charges after a preliminary review. Rana's attorney, Daniel Kaiser, said his client has been left 'personally and professionally destroyed' by the alleged abuse and is now suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Daily Mail was first to report on the lawsuit, which quickly went viral online - prompting a wave of memes, commentary and intense debate. Now, you can read Rana's allegations in full below





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jpmorgan Chase Chirayu Rana Lorna Hajdini Sexual Harassment Non-Consensual Sex Acts Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

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