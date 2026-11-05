Exclusive First Look at I'll Get By WWII Drama Uses Virtual Production

New behind-the-scenes images reveal the cast of the upcoming British WWII drama I'll Get By, starring Josh Bolt and Louis Ashbourne Serkis. Filming at Sony Virtual Production Studio in Norwich utilizes LED Volume technology to simulate B-17 bomber flights.

The cinematic landscape of World War II has long been dominated by narratives that highlight the courage of ordinary individuals facing extraordinary circumstances, with films like Saving Private Ryan and Masters of the Air bringing the visceral reality of combat to life for modern audiences.

However, a new British production is set to explore a different, yet equally harrowing, dimension of that conflict by focusing specifically on the terrifying experiences of young men flying thousands of feet above enemy territory. This ambitious independent drama, titled I'll Get By, is currently in production at the Sony Virtual Production Studio in Norwich, England, and aims to provide a unique perspective on the aerial battles that defined much of the war in Europe.

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Virtual Production Transforms WWII Filmmaking

The project marks a significant shift in how such stories are told, utilizing cutting-edge technology to immerse viewers in the cockpit experiences of bomber crews without the need for extensive practical stunts or dangerous flight conditions. The first behind-the-scenes images from the set, captured by photographer Tom Carlill, offer an exclusive look at the cast, including Josh Bolt and Louis Ashbourne Serkis, as they don their authentic military flight uniforms.

These photographs reveal the intense atmosphere on set as filming begins on this highly anticipated project. The production distinguishes itself by employing LED Volume technology, a sophisticated virtual production method that allows filmmakers to recreate the claustrophobic and terrifying experience of flying aboard a B-17 bomber during the Second World War.

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This technology enables the actors to perform against dynamically changing backgrounds that react to their movements, simulating the chaotic environment of aerial combat while ensuring their safety and maintaining creative control over lighting and environmental factors. The visual fidelity achieved through this method promises to deliver a level of realism that enhances the emotional impact of the story.

I'll Get By Explores Psychological Toll of War

I'll Get By is not just a technical showcase but also a narrative endeavor that seeks to delve into the psychological and emotional toll of war on those who served in the skies. By focusing on the human element behind the machine, the film aims to connect with audiences on a deeper level, highlighting the camaraderie, fear, and resilience of the bomber crews.

The use of virtual production techniques allows the directors and cinematographers to experiment with visual storytelling in ways that were previously difficult or impossible, creating a more immersive and engaging experience for the viewer. As production continues in Norwich, the team is working to balance the technical innovations with the historical accuracy and emotional depth required to do justice to the subject matter.

The upcoming release of I'll Get By is anticipated to add a compelling new voice to the canon of World War II cinema, offering a fresh and intimate look at the skies over Europe during one of history's most tumultuous periods. The decision to shoot at the Sony Virtual Production Studio in Norwich represents a strategic move by the production team to leverage the UK's growing capabilities in digital filmmaking.

Norwich Emerges as Digital Filmmaking Hub

Norwich has established itself as a hub for high-quality film and television production, attracting major projects due to its skilled workforce and state-of-the-art facilities. The choice to use LED Volume technology underscores the industry's ongoing evolution toward more efficient and versatile production methods. This approach not only reduces the carbon footprint associated with traditional location shooting but also allows for greater flexibility in post-production.

The images released so far suggest a meticulous attention to detail, from the period-accurate costumes to the realistic lighting effects that mimic the harsh conditions faced by bomber crews. As the film moves forward, all eyes will be on how these technical elements are integrated into the narrative to serve the story rather than distract from it.

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The cast of I'll Get By is comprised of talented actors who are known for their commitment to their craft and their ability to convey complex emotions. Josh Bolt and Louis Ashbourne Serkis lead a ensemble cast that brings diverse perspectives to the roles of bomber crew members. Their performances are expected to anchor the film, providing the emotional core that drives the narrative forward.

Cast Brings Emotional Depth to Bomber Roles

The challenges of portraying characters who are under constant threat and operating in a high-stakes environment require a high level of skill and dedication. The actors must convey the tension and exhaustion of their characters while also capturing the moments of levity and brotherhood that sustained them during their missions. The behind-the-scenes images hint at a serious and focused atmosphere on set, with the cast fully immersed in their roles and the crew working diligently to capture every detail.

As I'll Get By prepares for its eventual release, it stands as a testament to the enduring fascination with World War II stories and the continuous innovation in filmmaking technology. The film promises to offer a poignant and powerful exploration of the human experience during wartime, specifically from the perspective of those who flew in the belly of bombers over enemy lines.

By combining historical storytelling with modern production techniques, the project aims to create a memorable and impactful cinematic experience. The exclusive behind-the-scenes photos provide a tantalizing glimpse into the making of this ambitious drama, building anticipation for a film that seeks to honor the sacrifices of those who served while pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling.

The integration of LED Volume technology represents a new chapter in how war dramas can be produced, offering a blend of realism and safety that appeals to both filmmakers and audiences. The success of this production could pave the way for future projects to adopt similar methods, further transforming the landscape of historical cinema. As the dust settles on the set in Norwich, the focus shifts to the final product, which promises to be a compelling addition to the genre.