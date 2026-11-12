EXCLUSIVE: Express Is Reentering Fragrance

Express is relaunching its fragrance collection with OG heroes Love and Loyalty, as well as new scents and a range of body mists.

The fashion retailer is relaunching its fragrance category with two of its former hero scents — Loyalty in men’s and Love in women’s — as well as three new perfumes and an inaugural range of women’s Priced from $16 for the fragrance mists to $49 for 2.5-ounce bottles of the perfumes, the launch marks the first time Express has introduced new fragrances since 2016.

The retailer entered fragrance in 2009. By 2019, it had begun a phased discontinuation of the category.

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“Customers continued to request it,” said Jacquie Susie, group vice president, women’s general merchandise manager at Express, adding that the brand mined Reddit threads, social media posts and direct customer feedback to help inform the relaunch. “We’re reinstating Love and Loyalty, which are our customer favorites and the ones we continue to hear about…but we are also giving a new generation more ways to express their personal style and interact with the brand.

”Continuing the brand’s signature “L” theme, the new perfumes are Live and Luxe in women’s, respectively infused with notes of amber and sea salt, and Legacy in men’s, which taps smoked woods and warm tonka notes. The body mist range features four gourmand scents: Velvet Latte, Velvet Coconut, Velvet Chantilly and Velvet Marshmallow.

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— another mall fashion staple — resurrected its own fragrance category with a mix of ’90s favorites and all-new scents, while other fashion players like Zara and Cos have simultaneously zeroed in on the category.

“I would plan for this to be quite explosive,” said Susie, adding the range will debut online and via Express’s full network of roughly 220stores and 160 outlet stores. “We are known for being sort of a going-out, party or occasion brand, so to have signature scents that fit with that…it’s just another reason to shop with Express.

”Express, which launched in 1980, is now owned by a consortium called Phoenix that is composed of WHP Global, Simon Property Group, Brookfield Properties and Centennial Real Estate. The consortium bought Express out of bankruptcy in 2024 for $174 million, and while Susie declined to comment on Express’s financials or profitability, she said the company “had a strong third quarter,” adding, “it’s not easy to come out of bankruptcy, but we’ve stabilized and we are growing. ”