EXCLUSIVE: Emma Heming Willis Says It’s ‘Not a Failure’ to Ask for Help as a Caregiver

The mom of two shares how she prioritizes her own health and needs as a caregiver to husband Bruce Willis as he battles frontotemporal dementia.

Emma Heming Willis has been candid about her experience being a caregiver for her husband Bruce Willis, 71, as the actor battles Now, Heming Willis, 47, is sharing how she shows up for herself and prioritizes her own health in order to be a better partner and mother to her two children.

“We’re doing well, my husband is loved and supported, and we’re doing the best we can under the circumstances,” Heming Willis told TODAY while giving anwhich impairs a person’s ability to speak and understand language. This later progressed to frontotemporal dementia, which damages the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, leading to communication difficulties and personality changes. There’s no cure for FTD. Treatment typically involves managing symptoms and improving quality of life.

“I learned about statistics of caregiving and how bad it is for your health, which I didn’t realize early on,” Heming Willis tells TODAY.com. An estimated 63 million Americans provide ongoing care for a person with an illness, disability or age-related decline, per the Caregivers are at increased risk of suffering from multiple chronic conditions because they often neglect their own health needs, according to the, says.

“As women in this world, we prioritize everyone’s needs above our own, but that doesn’t make us a hero. ”“I look at my week, I know where my appointments are and what I have to do, but I also need to be able to make time for exercise or connection with friends. I see where gaps are and just plug it in,” she says.

Heming Willis also gives herself “brain breaks,” where she takes 10–20 minutes to step away from whatever she’s doing and meditate.

“Gardening for me is also very meditative, I really love being outside and using my hands,” she says. Re-prioritizing herself has not only improved her own health and quality of life, but also made her a better caregiver and mom.

“If you are not caring for yourself, if you’re putting yourself last on the list, you will not be in the right state of mind to be able to care for the people that need you,” she explains. “I think it’s so easy for caregivers to want to isolate,” she says, adding that she encourages others to seek out caregiver support groups and resources. “ can ask for help. They’re not a failure if they need the help.

It’s OK to bring people in to support you and your loved one,” says Heming Willis.

“It’s important for us to be able to put our health first, so that we can continue to care for the people that we love. ” She says she hopes to pass down these habits and teach the importance of self-care and brain health to her daughters.

“I’m modeling it for them. They see that I prioritize sleep, nutrition, movement, connection ... and I see that they’re kind of following my lead. ”Caroline Kee is a health reporter at TODAY based in New York City. She covers a range of medical news, consumer health, and wellness topics.

Courtesy Jennifer MelahnI'm a New Mom and Successful Entrepreneur. Here's a Day in My Life Now That Work Doesn't Come First





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