Exclusive: Ed Miliband Eyes Chancellor Role in Potential Andy Burnham-Led Labour Government

Reports reveal that Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is maneuvering to become Chancellor if Andy Burnham becomes Labour leader and Prime Minister. The development comes as internal party tensions soar, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer warning a leadership challenge would cause chaos, a claim ridiculed by his own MPs. The by-election in Makerfield, where Burnham is seeking a Commons seat, becomes a critical flashpoint.

Internal Labour Party tensions have intensified as reports indicate Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is positioning himself to become Chancellor of the Exchequer should Andy Burnham , the Mayor of Greater Manchester, ascend to the party leadership and ultimately become Prime Minister.

Insiders describe a close working relationship between Miliband and Burnham, with the energy minister having provided economic advice to the mayor in the past. Their political alignment is rooted in a shared soft-left ideology, having previously served together in Miliband's shadow cabinet when he was Labour leader, appointing Burnham as shadow health secretary from 2011 to 2015.

The potential pairing of a soft-left Prime Minister and Chancellor is viewed with apprehension by some observers and market analysts, who fear it could trigger economic turmoil due to concerns over increased public spending and the fiscal implications of left-wing policy agendas. Miliband's own policy record is under scrutiny, particularly the costs associated with his net-zero strategies, which include an ambitious plan to deploy thousands of new electricity pylons across Britain by 2030.

Critics argue these initiatives could impose significant burdens on taxpayers and disrupt local communities. Nevertheless, Miliband appears to be setting his sights beyond his current departmental remit, anticipating a potential leadership shift. The catalyst for this speculation is Burnham's imminent attempt to return to Parliament via the Makerfield by-election this Thursday. While a victory would make him an MP, he would still need to mount a formal leadership challenge against the incumbent, Sir Keir Starmer.

Starmer has mounted a vigorous defense of his leadership, warning that any challenge would plunge the country into 'chaos' and divert attention from governing. In a BBC interview, he invoked a sense of 'deep duty' to remain in office and fight any contest, framing his stubbornness as a responsibility rather than vanity. He contrasted his focus on 'the job I was elected to do' with Burnham and other potential rivals who 'have made their own case' to replace him.

However, this rhetoric was met with derision from a number of Labour MPs. Backbenchers privately ridiculed the chaos warning, with one retorting 'As opposed to his chaos-free leadership?

' Several MPs went further, branding Starmer's stance 'mental' and 'utterly insane,' with demands that he 'recognise the game is up' for both him and Chancellor Rachel Reeves 'for the sake of his family, for the sake of the party, and for the sake - most importantly - of our country. ' The fissures were laid bare when it emerged Starmer will not even campaign for Burnham in Makerfield, despite earlier expressed intent.

The interview also highlighted contradictions, as journalists played back Starmer's previous criticism of Liz Truss for being 'lost in denial about the turmoil' during her own leadership crisis. Meanwhile, the immediate electoral contest in Makerfield has become a high-stakes proxy battle. Burnham will deliver a final major speech there on Saturday.

The constituency is also facing an unusual influx of campaigners from Restore Britain, a hard-right splinter party led by Rupert Lowe MP, which aims to siphon votes from Reform UK. This tactical disruption is seen as potentially beneficial to Burnham, allowing him to 'sneak through the middle to victory' amid a split right-wing vote.

The outcome of this by-election will dramatically influence the timeline and feasibility of any leadership challenge, and by extension, the contemplated ministerial partnership between Burnham and Miliband





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Ed Miliband Andy Burnham Keir Starmer Labour Party Leadership Chancellor Of The Exchequer Makerfield By-Election UK Government Soft-Left Politics Economic Policy Net Zero Party Turmoil

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