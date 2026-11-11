EXCLUSIVE: Dubai’s Elie Khouri Art Foundation Taps Counterspace for Permanent Home

Elie Khouri Art Foundation (EKAF) to open a permanent space in Dubai's Jumeirah 1 by 2028, designed by Counterspace's Sumayya Vally.

collection with the aim of representing artists across ages, genders and races. Now, he is moving forward with establishing a permanent home for the Elie Khouri Art Foundation, which is built on a small collection of its own.

“My foundation will be a home for contemporary art, open to everyone. A place to inspire, challenge and spark dialogue. Above all, I want to give something lasting back to, a country that has given me so much, by helping build a cultural legacy for generations to come,” Khouri said in a statement.practice founded and led by Sumayya Vally.

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A Time100 Next honoree, Vally rose to prominence as the youngest architect commissioned toVally’s vision builds on the region’s distinct contemporary architectural language, which continues to rapidly evolve alongside its population and cultural fabric.

“I am interested in what happens when we take these intimate geometries and give them a new public scale: when theof a room becomes the architecture of a city-facing facade, and the memory of a house becomes the beginnings of an institution,” she said. Khouri’s personal collection started with one painting, “So Happy to See You,” a 2002 work by Lebanese American artist Nabil Nahas and features more than 300 works by artists spanning Latin America, Africa and Europe.

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In 2019, Khouri signaled his commitment to establishing a foundation by completing a weeklong collector-in-residence program at London’s Delfina Foundation. He stepped away from his day-to-day business to research and develop a blueprint for EKAF and consider future public museum concepts. The intention is to build up the foundations collection over time. Temporary exhibitions will be based on Khouri’s private collection with plans to draw on loans from other private collections, institutions, as well as collaborations with artists.

In January 2026, the foundation appointed Caroline Louca as director. An art consultant, Louca began her career as a corporate lawyer in Paris and Cairo. She moved to thein 2008 and joined the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority, where she played a role in establishing the Louvre, Guggenheim and Zayed National museums. She later joined Christie’s Middle East team in Khouri’s career has also grown alongside the region’s development in the 21st century.

Born in Beirut in 1964, he is the French Lebanese former chief executive officer and current chairman of Omnicom Media in the Middle East and North Africa. In 2017, he foundedgroup Atelio, which spans furniture, art and collectible design, and a luxury real estate partnership with Sotheby’s International Realty.

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