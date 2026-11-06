EXCLUSIVE: Drôle de Monsieur Catches Soccer Fever

Drôle de Monsieur has signed on as the official formalwear partner for Real Betis Balompié, a historic club based in Seville, Spain.

The French menswear specialist founded by Dany Dos Santos and Maxime Schwab will dress the team off the pitch for the 2026-27 season.

“Maxime’s grandmother was Spanish, while I have long been drawn to Seville’s ornate architecture and craftsmanship,” Dos Santos said. Skechers Celebrates Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or With A Limited Run of 73 Gold Boots for His 73 Goals“I played at National 3 level in France, so my connection comes directly from playing the game,” Schwab piped in.

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“We wanted to create a wardrobe with its own personality, bringing our approach to elegance into the club’s life off the pitch. ” Dos Santos, meanwhile, said he’s fascinated by such soccer figures as Diego Maradona, Arsène Wenger and Paolo Maldini.

“Their outfits, their attitude and the way they carried themselves,” he said. “We wanted to bring a Latin sensibility to Drôle de Monsieur’s tailoring, with an ease that feels natural in a warm climate,” Dos Santos said. The team is expected to wear the wardrobe for the first time on Nov. 24, when Real Betis Balompié is scheduled to face off against ŠK Slovan Bratislava.

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“Real Betis’ growth is not only visible on the pitch; it is also reflected in partnerships with leading international brands,” commented Emilio García Duarte, the club’s business director. “This collaboration opens the door to new audiences and sectors alongside a brand with a strong reputation in contemporary menswear and a distinctive identity.

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