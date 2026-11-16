EXCLUSIVE: Dior Partners With the Sundance Institute

Dior is partnering with the Sundance Institute on a new prize and six fellowships that will be bestowed at the 2027 Sundance Film Festival.

’s story, and today, we want to open a new chapter by supporting the women who are shaping its future in a meaningful way,” said Véronique Courtois, president and chief executive officer of “Partnering with the Sundance Institute is a legitimate extension of this, considering their understanding of independent filmmaking, their longstanding commitment to nurturing artists and our shared belief in creative freedom,” she continued.created Miss Dior, he was honoring his sister Catherine, who was an independent thinker.

She “refused to let others write her story and chose to live with absolute independence, conviction and love,” Courtois said.

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“The partnership with Sundance Institute expresses that belief through cinema, supporting women whose creative vision brings new perspectives to the world and shape our culture,” the executive explained. “Today, we translate that conviction into concrete support, honoring talent on the rise and helping to provide women in the industry the tools to advance at defining moments in their careers. ” The Sundance Institute has for many years supported artists to develop and bring their films to audiences globally.

The Women at Sundance Institute program, which was created in 2012, dovetails from that by discovering, supporting and championing women filmmakers during their careers. Sundance Institute is partnering with Miss Dior to empower women to tell their own tales through two programs.

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First, there is the Miss Dior x Women at Sundance Institute Award for a rising, breakthrough cultural force in filmmaking. This prize recognizes not a complete body of work, but an accelerating filmmaking trajectory. The winner will be selected by a committee. Natalie Portman, the actress, filmmaker and face of Miss Dior, will present the award at the 2027 Sundance Film Festival.

The Women at Sundance Institute Miss Dior Momentum Fellowship is to support six women who are developing their second or third feature and show artistic excellence plus a strong commitment to independent films. This will give year-round support through direct, non-recoupable grants, mentorship, coaching, cohort gatherings, bespoke creative backing and networking, as well as a Sundance Film Festival experience.

The fellows have access to the Sundance Institute educational and peer communities through the Artistic Accelerator Program, Elevate professional development sessions, Sundance Collab opportunities and the Sundance Institute Alumni network. The two initiatives will meet at the Women’s Celebration Brunch presented by Dior. This will include film industry executives, journalists and creators, among others. The inaugural Miss Dior x Women at Sundance Institute Award is to be bestowed by Portman there.

“The stories we tell have the power to shape how we see ourselves and one another,” Portman said in a statement. “This is why supporting women storytellers is so important, not only because their voices deserve to be heard, but because they bring perspectives that enrich our understanding of the world. “When a belief in emotion, independence and conviction meets a commitment to authentic storytelling, we create more than opportunities for artists.

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We help ensure that women continue to shape culture through the stories they choose to tell,” she continued.

“For me, Miss Dior has always represented the courage to embrace your own voice with optimism, independence and conviction. I’m proud to see this spirit come to life through the partnership with Sundance Institute, celebrating women whose creativity will continue to inspire future generations.

” “We’re proud to partner with Dior in championing women artists whose bold, original stories deepen our understanding of the human experience and shape the future of independent storytelling,” said Michelle Satter, founding senior director of artists programs at Sundance Institute.

“At Sundance Institute, we believe every woman deserves the freedom to tell her story in her own voice, on her own terms. ”