Dior appoints Stray Kids' Hyunjin as brand ambassador, highlighting his growing relationship with the luxury house amid the band's Run It World Tour.

has signed South Korean rapper, singer and dancer Hyunjin, a member of boy band Stray Kids, as an ambassador for its beauty division and creative directorHe has worn the brand in cover shoots for the Korean editions of Esquire and GQ magazines.

Meanwhile, an Instagram post in September of Hyunjin, dressed in a T-shirt promoting Dior’sThe announcement coincides with the band’s Run It World Tour, which is scheduled to continue through July 2027, with a final date in Milan. Lauding Hyunjin’s “instinctive sensitivity and singular charisma,” Dior said: “He captivates audiences with the intensity of his performances and the magnetic power of his stage presence. ” Formerly a brand ambassador for Versace, Hyunjin is also a face of Guess Jeans and Cartier.

Also read Rihanna and Rocki Mayers Launch Dior Lady Dior Campaign

Together with the other members of Stray Kids, he appeared in Tommy Hilfiger’s spring 2024 campaign.have included Sehun, a member of Exo; Astro’s Cha Eunwoo; Mingyu from Seventeen, and the band Tomorrow x Together, also known as TXT, reflecting the continued dominance of Asian celebrities in terms of generating earned media value for luxury brands.

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