EXCLUSIVE: Chappell Roan Is MAC Cosmetics’ Newest Viva Glam Ambassador

Chappell Roan is fronting MAC Cosmetics' Viva Glam campaign, and launching a trio of products with the brand.

Chappell Roan, fronting an Inez & Vinoodh-lensed campaign, will join the ranks of RuPaul, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Kim Petras and more with a trio of Viva Glam products including a matte lipstick in shade “Unnatural Red Head,” a sheer lipstick in “Roan of Arc” and a gloss in “Damnsel.

”. It’s about showing up for communities and making real change. Being able to create these shades and know that every purchase gives back makes this partnership feel incredibly special to me,” Roan said in a statement. Estée Lauder Invests in the U.K., Bringing Candle, Home Fragrance Making In-house For Nicola Formichetti, who is just passing the year mark as the brand’s global creative director, the launch comes at an active time for the brand.

“We’re having a lot of momentum, we’re doing a lot of activations,” Formichetti said. “Growing up, Viva Glam was very special, and it’s one of the reasons why I felt so connected withHe continued that Roan “has that Gaga energy, that RuPaul energy, that Elton John energy. For me, Chappell is one of the most important artists of this generation. She’s creative and an incredible musician, but that authenticity is something you like in a pop star.

” In addition to the philanthropic raisons d’être of Viva Glam, he also sees it as an awareness tool for the brand.

“We want people to talk about Viva Glam, so with the visuals, we collaborated with Inez & Vinoodh,” he said. “And then Andrew , and the fundraising, the spokespeople are super simple and transparent. That really has endured. ” Roan dons two personas during the campaign, respectively named “The Hero” and “The Empress,” which drew inspiration from various historical figures.

“It’s not just a fashion image,” Formichetti said. “We were looking at a lot of 1920s French theater, surreal objects that had a very artisanal and handmade feeling, almost childlike. ” The products were created in partnership with Dahling, Roan’s longtime makeup artist.

“Andrew created this color, which is like a Bordeaux color and has a few different textures. There’s a matte one and a glassy one. It’s very modern, and it’s very wearable, it’s not a super young color so I think a lot of people can try it,” Formichetti said. Dahling, who said his own origins came from “club-kid-type makeup,” has worked with Roan on a few seminal moments in the artist’s career, including her Governor’s Ball performance in 2024.

“My approach to makeup is very artistic, expressive. I love color, I love shapes, I love drag makeup, I love the architecture of it,” Dahling said. As that pertains to Viva Glam, “For the first look, it’s very high drag,” Dahling said.

“The second look is more artistic, but a lot of the line work, that’s become my specialty. ” Dahling recalled trips throughout childhood to the MAC counter during his upbringing in Kentucky, and was “instantly so drawn to it,” he said.

“The makeup aspect of it, MAC was the only one doing the color, the pigments, the fashion. They had a monopoly on that creative force that was driving makeup at the time. ” This comes after MAC debuted at Sephora U.S. in February, with a campaign fronted by Roan, Gabbriette and Quenlin Blackwell. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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