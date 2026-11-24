Cecilie Bahnsen launches kidswear collection, expands globally with plans to triple sales by 2028. Discover her whimsical, upcycled designs.

is making her first foray into childrenswear, just in time for the holidays. It comes as the Danish brand is adding the category to its business as part of its overall strategy to triple sales by 2028.

Michael Jordan's Most Popular Air Jordan Is Getting a Brand-new Colorway Exclusively for Kids “Some of the brand’s most cherished collectors and VIP clients have been asking for children’s clothing for years, particularly for special occasions such as birthdays, baptisms and weddings,” said chief executive officer Mie Marie Ejdrup.

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“I don’t think I can count the amount of times my niece has asked, ‘When is it my turn to have that dress? ’” added Bahnsen, who is known for her colorful and playful silhouettes. She said many of the pieces are “mini-me” for women who are already in love with Bahnsen’s whimsical universe.

“It’s about the joy of creativity and getting dressed together that I hope that our community can celebrate,” she added, noting that her core demographic — as well as herself — are moving into motherhood. The campaign was also a family affair, with Bahnsen’s niece modeling alongside children of the stylist and other employees.

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The launch is part of the company’s plan to expand the brand beyond the sculptural dresses that established its identity, with the launch of handbags planned for early 2027 and further development of its footwear offering later next year. The company developed its growth strategy two years ago, with category and international expansion among its main goals.

“When we launched the growth strategy, the target that we set out for was to triple the business toward 2028, and last year we reached the first of four milestones in that strategy,” she added. The childrenswear launch follows Bahnsen’s collaboration with Japanese retailer Uniqlo, which included both women’s and children’s clothing and was “incredibly well received by customers,” Bahnsen said. A second chapter, focused on fleece, is due to launch on Thursday.

The Uniqlo partnership gave the Danish brand a foundation.

“So we see it as an opportunity for us now to sort of build on that momentum and develop the category further,” Ejdrup said. “It’s an opportunity to welcome new segments into the brand and also to remain relevant across generations. ” The wider strategy is to develop what Bahnsen describes as an “everyday couture” wardrobe, making the label’s distinctive aesthetic more versatile and wearable beyond occasion dressing.

Denim, which dominated the spring 2027 runway show last September, is becoming a core category, with the brand introducing a “never-out-of-stock” program alongside new colors and styles. The label is also developing layering pieces, knitwear and outerwear to complement its dresses and allow customers to build more complete Bahnsen-based wardrobes.

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Bahnsen said she is seeing growing demand for softer, easier pieces and separates that can be styled in different ways, while maintaining the volume and sculptural detailing associated with the label but that feel less fussy. Geographically, the U.S. and Japan remain the brand’s largest markets, while South Korea is booming. The company has also seen increased traction in key European markets over the past year, Ejdrup added.

“We’re growing in the U.S. and APAC and Europe region at the same time, which I think is a real privilege,” she said. In those regions, the company is continuing to strengthen its foothold through physical retail activations and partnerships. In December, Bahnsen will travel to Japan for a pop-up and private appointments at Isetan from Dec. 9 to 15, alongside a window installation at Dover Street Market Ginza, which was activated Friday and will run until Dec. 10.

For the 2027 calendar, pop-ups are planned in China, including at Le Monde de SHC in Shanghai and Galeries Lafayette in Macao. A major pop-up in the U.S. is still in the planning stages for later in the year.

Priced between 400 and 490 euros, the children’s pieces will be sold through the brand’s own site as well as selected international wholesale partners including Nordstrom and Ssense in North America, Isetan in Japan, Club 21 in Singapore and Hong Kong, Boon the Shop in South Korea, and Tuan Tuan in Taipei.

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