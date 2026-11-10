EXCLUSIVE: Cause and Effect: ‘Women for Worth’ Is L’Oréal Paris’ New Initiative

L'Oréal Paris is launching 'Women for Worth,' a new global initiative to support and celebrate people who concretely elevate women's societal role.

“Beauty for us is power, and it gives the confidence behind ‘I’m Worth It,’” said Laetitia Toupet, global president of, referring to the brand’s longstanding tag line.

“One piece is having the best innovation in the world that serves like dopamine or a confidence-builder, so that women can achieve amazing things. “At the same time, ‘I’m Worth It’ is about our strong belief that we are here to help women find their place in society and elevate ,” she continued. “Beyond everything we do in terms of innovation and products, our responsibility is to help women take their place.

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” That could be anywhere, such as the boardroom, the operating room, the living room. Today, L’Oréal Paris has 600 million consumers, so a massive footprint and reach. , starting with 1909, when it crated the first hair color, and the creation of the “I’m Worth It” tag line in 1971.

“Then we had some strong, extraordinary statements of how beauty and worth were reconciled when we became the partner of Festival de Cannes,” Toupet continued, explaining that was in 1997 and related to glamour and cinema’s impact on women’s roles. L’Oréal Paris launched its annual fashion show, during Paris Fashion Week, in 2017.

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“We celebrate women’s beauty, but also the worth of women on a catwalk — putting on a global stage,” Toupet said. “This has always been in our genes, in our DNA. We take it as a very strong responsibility. ” Other elements fueled the launch of Women for Worth.

L’Oréal Paris’ Self-Worth Tracker, created with Ipsos and Oxford University, showed that women feel they still earn 20 percent less than men. Just 33 percent of women feel free to make their own decisions, and 81 percent of them do not believe they can access jobs generally held by men. This is billed to be the first measure anywhere of worth defined by women.

“It shows there are still some need gaps,” Toupet said. L’Oréal Paris, which has been championing women’s worth for more than a half-century, knows this must change. The study identified four transversal challenges that remain core to women’s self-worth and societal standing.

These include: security — both physical and psychological safety in public and private places; equal pay, through remuneration and rights; financial independence, through access to employment, resources and economic autonomy, and access to employment, such as professional inclusion, training and career progression. So the program is structured around Women and Culture; Women and Sport, and Women and Tech. The fourth category is Men for Worth, which identifies male leaders who strive for gender equality across the three aforementioned territories.

“We scale confidence-building through the streams that shape culture to help women on their self-worth journey,” Toupet said. Women for Worth also gleaned inspired from the brand’s existing philanthropic program, Women of Worth, which was launched in 2005 as a philanthropic program in the U.S. Toupet said Women for Worth program is likewise linked to L’Oréal Paris’ sisterhood ethos, or women helping other women on their self-worth journey.

“The purpose of Women for Worth is how L’Oréal Paris continues to have a stronger impact on the celebration and the mentorship of women,” Toupet said. It fetes personal stories but also leaders, founders, executive directors and president of NGOs, as well as other nonprofit organizations, who are helping elevate women by actively transforming their ecosystems. The program is first being launched on Tuesday in France, China, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, the Gulf States, Pakistan and India.

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Candidates will be accepted through Dec. 31. For the program, L’Oréal Paris is working closely with local partners in each country. The local NGOs, which will identify candidates, curate local juries and support public affairs, are to select the top-four candidates from each category, then share the names with the local jury. Every market will have experts in each field comprising its jury, which selects the winner in the four categories.

In France, for instance, the jury will include astronaut Sophie Adenot, former track-and-field sprinter star Marie-José Pérec, actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, AI influencer Diane Benhamou , and actor and director Alex Lutz. After a selection process, one honoree will be named per community in each country.

Each laureate will receive a Women for Worth trophy, a 20,000-euro financial grant to help support their company’s mission, a year of mentorship, plus national and international visibility as part of a broader Women for Worth platform. The first cohort of honorees are to be celebrated around the globe on March 8, which is the 50th anniversary of International Women’s Day. There are to be local award ceremonies as well as global visibility through digital.

“This is an iconic date for us, that we believe not only that beauty is essential and beauty is a power, but the role of L’Oréal Paris…to stand by women,” Toupet said. “Women are a force for change. ” The executive, whose overarching aims include L’Oréal Paris surpassing the 10 billion-euro mark in the medium term, said she is proud the brand is launching and scaling this new initiative around the world.

“We have a lot of ambition, but a lot of humility, too,” Toupet said, adding: “It gives wings to people to see that others have had stories, and the worth journey is one of each woman.