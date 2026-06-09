EXCLUSIVE: Capsum Acquires KKT Labs to Strengthen U.S. Presence

Capsum strengthens its U.S. presence with the acquisition of KKT Labs, appointing Krupa Koestline as CEO of Capsum USA.

Capsum, a CDMO in advanced skin care, makeup and hair care formulation and manufacturing, has acquired product development firm KKT Labs as the former looks to deepen its presence in the U.S. As part of the transaction, Krupa Koestline, founder of KKT Labs, has been appointed chief executive officer of Capsum USA.

Other terms of the deal were not disclosed. The combined entity will offer brand partners a fully integrated innovation pipeline, from concept and formulation to industrial scale and global deployment.

Capsum is known for its innovations in microfluidics and encapsulation — which are both new ways to assembleEXCLUSIVE: Olive and June Taps Mega Influencer Avery Woods to Launch Limited-edition Press-on Nails Sébastien Bardon, CEO of Capsum, said: “KKT Labs has built a remarkable reputation for cutting-edge formulation, agility and close relationships with emerging and established brands alike. With Krupa joining as CEO of Capsum Inc., we are reinforcing our leadership in North America with a closer cultural approach and better understanding of the market.

This will allow us to accelerate our ability to support brands globally. ” Koestline added: “By combining Capsum’s industrial excellence and proprietary technologies with our formulation expertise and close collaboration with brands, we are creating a powerful innovation platform. I am thrilled to lead Capsum Inc., USA and accelerate our growth in North America while continuing to support brands with creativity, agility and scientific rigor.

” In 2020, Capsum, based in Marseille, France, opened a factory in Austin, and set up a local sales team. Koestline will transfer KKT Labs’ resources to the Capsum factory in Austin, creating a new research and development hub, enabling the development of formulas tailored to U.S. brands and their specific requirements. She’ll also play a key role in shaping Capsum’s global innovation roadmap and strengthening relationships with brands across North America.

“I haven’t seen another facility in the U.S. that brings this level of sustainability and technical excellence together. That’s what made this such a clear and exciting step for KKT,” she said of the factory. — it is the creation of a powerful innovation engine,” added Bardon.

“We are combining entrepreneurial creativity with industrial excellence to help shape the future ofWWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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