Exclusive: Caity Starred Cast Drama Slated for Tribeca

Caity is an upcoming indie drama that explores the bond between a father and daughter struggling with personal struggles. The movie stars Morgan Spector, known for The Gilded Age, and Chiara Aurelia, whose recent credits include The Sicilian School and Formula 1: The Game She plays the daughter who goes behind her father's back to keep the family business afloat when he exiles back to sobriety.

A stellar cast unites in the new indie drama Caity . Caity features Morgan Spector and Chiara Aurelia as a father-daughter duo grappling with personal demons .

The movie is set in Upstate New York, where they run a haunted house attraction. When Paul experiences a relapse, Caity covers for him, pretending everything is normal and running the business smoothly.

However, she discovers that some ghosts aren't easily exorcised. Caity will have a cinema screening at the Village East by Angelika movie theater, starting on June 7th at 8:30 p.m. and continuing on June 8th at 5:15 p.m. and June 11th at 3:15 p.m.





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Indie Drama Cast Personal Demons Upstate New York Haunted House Attraction Relapse Caity Angelika Village East By Angelika Cinema Screening Start Trabeca June 7Th June 8Th June 11Th Parade Spelt Backwards

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