The sculpture, installed in the V&A South Kensington’s grand entrance hall, reimagines the keepsakes and decorations passed down through generations.

The 16-foot sculpture, installed in the V&A’s grand entrance hall in South Kensington, reimagines the keepsakes and decorations passed down through generations, with Carrington transforming biscuit and sweet-tin lids, trinket dishes, money boxes, embossed plates, silver trays and horse brasses into rosettes and ribbons.

Twisted strips of scrap metal form bows and streamers, turning overlooked objects into an elaborate festive installation. Mulberry's Turnaround Momentum Fueled by Surprise Bestseller XL Delilah, Scandi Demand and Runway Return Hailing the collaboration as “a celebration of creativity” at a museum that is “a constant source of inspiration” to him, Lee described the materials as “memories, traditions and little treasures. Objects and materials that most people would overlook.

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”decorations from the loft, sift through the faded party bows and tattered tinsel accumulated through the generations and begin the joyful ritual of dressing the tree,” said Carrington, whose work “Devil’s Trumpet” has been part of the V&A’s Silver Galleries since 2016. ’s multiyear partnership with the museum. Visitors can also see “The Burberry Trench: Crafting an Icon,” a free display in the Prince Consort Gallery tracing the coat’s development through pieces from the Burberry archive and V&A collection.

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The presentation explores the trench’s origins, construction and evolution, including runway designs by Lee and former creative director Christopher Bailey. The partnership’s next major milestone will be the Burberry Gallery, a transformation of the V&A’s fashion galleries scheduled to open in fall 2028.

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