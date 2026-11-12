Exclusive bodycam video shows former Douglas County sheriff's commander spitting at Parker police officer

Andrew Sanders pleaded guilty to DUI and assault and was sentenced to 60 days in jail after an arrest that cost him his career. Newly obtained video shows his confrontation with Parker police.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Newly obtained body camera video shows a former Douglas County Sheriff's Office commander cursing at Parker police officers, spitting at an officer and being accused of trying to headbutt police during a DUI arrest that cost him his career.

Denver7 Investigates exclusively obtained the video involving Andrew Sanders, 40, who has since pleaded guilty to DUI and assault. A judge sentenced him to 60 days in jail and two years of probation. Watch Denver7 senior investigative reporter Jennifer Kovaleski's report in the video below: Exclusive bodycam: Douglas County commander spits at officer during DUI arrest The footage shows Sanders handcuffed to a hospital bed, repeatedly directing profanities at officers before spitting across the room.

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"Oh my God," one officer reacts. When officers warn him about another charge, Sanders responds,"Really? I didn't f'ing hit her. I f'ing spit.

" "You just spit directly at her," an officer replies. In another confrontation, Sanders challenges officers to hit him.

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"Go ahead. F—g hit me," Sanders says.

"Stop trying to headbutt," an officer responds. The newly obtained footage provides the first public look at the confrontation that Parker police previously described in arrest documents. Blood alcohol level more than three times legal limit Parker police arrested Sanders on Feb. 7 after officers spotted his truck swerving and weaving between lanes near Bradbury Parkway and Hitching Post Circle. According to the arrest affidavit, Sanders had slurred speech and glassy eyes.

He refused roadside sobriety tests, prompting police to obtain a warrant for a blood draw. Douglas County Sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, accused of spitting at a Parker Police officer During a recent court hearing, Denver7 Investigates learned Sanders' blood alcohol level was 0.253, more than three times Colorado's legal driving limit of 0.08. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office fired Sanders less than a week after his arrest following an internal affairs investigation.

He had served as a commander with the agency. District attorney calls conduct"outrageous" 23rd Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler said the sentence represents the maximum jail time the court could impose on the charge while still allowing probation.

"Outrageous. This is outrageous conduct by anyone in this community," Brauchler told Denver7 Investigates.

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"It is extra outrageous when it's done by someone who has put on the uniform of the person that he spit at. " Brauchler called it one of the three most troubling DUI cases of his career. "And then to find out that it's a commander with one of our highly respected, greatly trained law enforcement agencies, and you go, 'what the hell is going on here? '" he said.

Prosecutors reveal two relapses after arrest Sanders' problems with alcohol did not end with his February arrest. During his sentencing hearing, prosecutors revealed Sanders had relapsed twice, once during the summer and again just one week before sentencing. Prosecutors told the court his family called 911 during the more recent incident, reporting that Sanders was intoxicated and they were afraid. Brauchler emphasized that Sanders' position in law enforcement did not place him above the law.

"I'm appreciative of the sentence because I think the public needs to know we are a rule of law community down here, and nobody is above the law. Nobody," Brauchler said. Former Douglas County deputy faces judge after DUI, assault charges involving Parker officer Denver7 Investigates seeks answers from sheriff Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly previously described Sanders' conduct as deeply disappointing and disturbing.

"No one is above the law, regardless of rank, position or tenure," Weekly said following Sanders' termination. Denver7 Investigates is now taking questions directly to Weekly about his former commander, the conduct captured on body camera and how his office handled the case. Denver7 Investigates will have more from its interview with Weekly in a follow-up report this week. Got a tip?

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