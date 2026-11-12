EXCLUSIVE: Belgian Beauty House Very Edie Is Born

With a tight collection of essential lip products riffing on the color red, Belgian beauty house Very Edie launches its first products.

artist Florence Teerlinck and creative brand director Tamara De Mey, is launching this month a curated line of refillable lip color riffing on red. , Meryll Rogge, Julie Kegels and Marie Adam-Leenaerdt, brings her formula and color savoir-faire.

De Mey, who cofounded the agency Turbulence, specializes in creative direction and brand-building with lifestyle and luxury clients Prada Eyewear, Aesop, Le Labo, Oliver Peoples, Lacoste and Loro Piana.

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“I had this idea of the ultimate red lipstick,” Teerlinck explained. “It’s always been a dream — since forever. Tamara and I started brainstorming. ”essentials,” De Mey added.

“Sometimes in makeup brands there is such a big offering that in the end you don’t really know what to pick. ” Their project was decided after one glass of wine during a lunch.

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“It was very organic — the same idea and same aesthetic,” Teerlinck said. “Like you don’t know what it is,” Teerlinck said. But they found a world could be built around Very Edie, and considered it a moniker with a certain allure and strong personality. Very Edie makeup is not meant to be a traditional product.

“We wanted to have this merge between design, beauty and fashion,” De Mey explained. “It was like jewelry,” De Mey said. The lipsticks come in a sculptural, swirling, clippable weighted zamak case created by jewelry designer Stéphanie D’heygere, who has worked with the likes of Maison Margiela, Dior, Y/Project and Jacquemus. In the collection, as well, are four lip pencils and one lip brush.

For Very Edie, less is more. It has a highly edited product selection in its initial lineup, which spans from full-impact pigmented lip color to a barely-there natural hue. Three formulas are on offer: Pop Paradox, a full-pigment, soft-focus matte lipstick for the Very Red Red and Very Past Midnight colors. Soft States is a lipstick-balm hybrid for a buildable wash of color for the shades Very Considered Bite and Very Hazed.

“It’s time for color again,” Teerlinck said. “A bit more fun, a bit more lip — this feminine energy. ”All product formulas are vegan and without parabens, mineral oil or microplastics. The lipsticks, created to be long-wear and hydrating, and balms are designed in Belgium and made in Italy.

Pop Paradox and Soft States contain the Midnight Bloom floral scent. Bare Edie features a dry citrus accord. The Lip Pencils can contour, blur and deepen color, and may be worn alone or blended. The Lip Brush, for an exacting application, has fine nylon bristles.

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The tight assortment is in keeping with how Teerlinck plies her craft, with few products and colors, which she mixes.

“What we now offer with the lip pencils and the lipsticks is you can actually play with this little collection by combining ,” De Mey said. The refillable lipstick and balm, including the outer tube, is 98 euros. A refill is 44 euros; lip pencil, 31 euros, and lip brush with napa calfskin pouch, 32 euros.

Very Edie products are available for purchase on veryedie.com, and begin shipping to Belgium, as well as other countries in the European Union, starting Nov. 28. That is expected to be followed by the U.K., U.S. and Asia. Very Edie’s campaign features Belgian model Svetlana Lethelier, who opened the Prada spring 2027 show, photographed by Mélie Hirtz. It’s full circle, as Teerlinck had done makeup for Lethelier’s first modeling photo shoot.

Teerlinck and De Mey will build Very Edie with other product essentials, though their idea is not to end up with 60 lipstick shades.

“It’s always going to be like the five products you want in your beauty bag,” Teerlinck said. “That’s the philosophy, and also the products that we want to create — the ones you can do a lot with. ”“Every collection, every product drop, we will work together with a female designer from the fashion or the design space,” Teerlinck said. “It’s nice to create a tangible universe,” Teerlinck said.