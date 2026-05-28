EXCLUSIVE: Author Elle Kennedy Reacts to ‘Off Campus’ Season 2’s Leads

Allie and Dean will take center stage in Season 2.

“Off Campus” Season 2 has named its lead couple: Mika Abdalla’s Allie Hayes and Stephen Kalyn’s Dean Di Laurentis. In a departure from the order of Elle Kennedy’s book series of the same name, Allie and Dean’s love story will be the focal point of Season 2, Prime Video announced May 28, meaning the plot of “Off Campus” Book 3, “The Score,” will leapfrog Book 2, “The Mistake,” led by John Logan.

Viewers of the show may not be surprised by this; the seeds of Allie and Dean’s relationship were planted in a surprise addition to Season 1. At the end of Episode 5, it’s revealed that after Allie’s breakup with longterm boyfriend Sean, she and Dean struck a fling in secret. Episode 6 rewinds the clock and shows how that came to be. This lines up with the plot of “The Score.

” About half of that book follows Allie and Dean’s secret affair. But author Elle Kennedy reassures viewers: “You haven’t seen that much” — yet.

“So half the book, they are hooking up, but once their relationship kind of deepens ... there are so many plot points that are happening that we have not seen,” Kennedy tells TODAY.com. The book explores more of Allie and Dean’s individual arcs, with Allie at a “crossroads” as she decides where she wants to take her acting career, and Dean starting to fall in love with coaching.

“There’s obviously a big spoiler of another big, massive event that happens,” Kennedy says of the book. “I think they’re going to see some of their favorite moments that haven’t happened yet. There’s some scenes that they’re going to be getting teary-eyed over that are from the books,” she adds.

“There’s a lot more to come, I don’t think that the whole story was already told. ”that she received scripts and rough cuts of Season 1 of “Off Campus. ” She said her “must-haves” weren’t specific scenes but certain character dynamics. She describes the dynamic she hopes to see on-screen between Allie and Dean in Season 2 as an unexpected “deep connection.

”Allie knows more of “who she is,” while Dean has to come to terms with the realities of life.

“I want to see more of both of them finding this deeper connection,” she says. “Dean, especially, realizing the life of Dean is not all sunshine and rainbows, and just growing as a person. ” “How people deal with tragedy and changes, and family issues, and whether her dad likes you or not,” she says.

“Things like that, I’d like to see. I mean there’s a couple scenes I would love that would be in there — but I think they will be. ” Logan and Grace fans, don’t fear. Both will appear in Season 2.

Antonio Cipranio will reprise his role as John Logan, while India Fowler was cast as Grace, a series regular role, for the show’s sophomore season.

“I think fans of ‘The Mistake’ are still going to be happy, because we have our Grace. We have our Logan. So it’s not like they’re not going to be in the show,” Kennedy says.

“Everyone is going to get their moment. ” Showrunner Louisa Levy also confirmed in the May 28 announcement that Season 1 leads, Ella Bright’s Hannah Wells and Belmont Cameli’s Garrett Graham, will be series regulars in Season 2.

“If you fell in love with Hannah and Garrett, don’t worry — they will still be an integral part of our robust ensemble,” Levy said in a statement “We’re looking forward to telling the next chapter of everyone’s story. There’s a lot for fans to look forward to! ”Dia Dipasupil / Getty ImagesScott Kowalchyk / Scott Kowalchyk /CBSCBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images





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