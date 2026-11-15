EXCLUSIVE: Alaska’s governor-elect talks Dunleavy and transition to administration in first interview after race called

More than half of Alaskans who voted in this year’s election backed a former Sitka legislator making his pitch to govern the state for the next four years. The sole Democrat in Alaska’s race for governor, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, will assume office in less than a month after the Associated Press called the race Friday.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - More than half of Alaskans who voted in this year’s election backed a former Sitka legislator making his pitch to govern the state for the next four years.

The sole Democrat in Alaska’s race for governor, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, will assume office in less than a month after the Associated Press called the race Friday. He will be Alaska’s youngest governor in state history.

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“It’s, I guess, been a little bit of a slow burn,” he told Alaska’s News Source Saturday, his first interview since the race has been called, describing the moment it became real he would be the state’s next chief executive. “We felt great about our numbers on election night and it’s also a little bit fog of war because you’re just taking in so much information at the same time.

But certainly over the subsequent days, and then as these last ballots have been counted and we pushed above 50%, it’s been really clear. ” Who is part of that transition is largely unclear and something he wasn’t ready to announce yet. Among the leaders of his transition team: a Republican, Independent and a Democrat he said Alaskans would recognize.

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“The team is partially formed at this point,” he said, adding the transition team and his cabinet picks would be publicly announced in the coming week. “Certainly a long ways to go as well. “I think we’re going to, you know, retain certain members of the current administration and a really nuanced, hopefully thoughtful approach to building the administration.

” That work of transitioning from campaign to elected official started the morning after Election Night, he told KTUU’s Aaron Dickens at his election night party in the Anchorage bar, The Broken Blender. And on Saturday, he said the work hasn’t stopped since.

“I was up at 4 a.m. this morning working on transition,” he said. “I was up at midnight last night working on transition. We have a whole team that is doing the same and we want to be as prepared in order to serve Alaskans as possible on Dec. 7 inauguration. ” One of his opponents, who he did not name, has reached out to him since the conclusion of the race.

The state’s current Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has been the center of JKT’s campaign, with the incoming governor arguing the state hasn’t benefited under Dunleavy’s leadership. JKT’s candidacy by and large was his referendum.

“We want compromise and collaboration and not conflict,” Kreiss-Tomkins said. “Rather than breaking records for the most number of vetoes in two years , we want to break records for getting things done. But Saturday, Dunleavy reached out.

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“The reason I was late to this interview is that I was just talking with him,” Kreiss-Tomkins said. “He’s been open and gracious and I really appreciate that. I think he cares about this being as seamless a transition in governance as possible, a commitment I share.

“They’ve been open and forthcoming and, you know, we can find policy disagreements, of course, but this is really about making sure that Alaskans are well served. I am very, very grateful for that partnership and it’s going well from my perspective. ” Looking to Dec. 7, his inauguration day, he did not say where he planned to have it but that his team is “very close to 100% decision.

” He confirmed it would be a meaningful place to him. When asked what Alaskans should be on the lookout for as he shifts into the role, he said “this first budget proposal is really going to matter.

“We’re going to be prioritizing fiscal responsibility,” he said. “I think we’re, you know, make sure it’s a budget that the legislature can work with rather than just shoving something down their throat. ” With a friendly majority to his agenda expected to hold both chambers, he says “we’re going to be going right in a session prioritizing our schools and across the political spectrum, every corner of Alaska, it’s something that I think the Alaskans are concerned about.

“And we can take immediate and decisive action. ” See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com