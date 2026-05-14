Exciting Update for Off Campus Season 2: Series Creator Louisa Levy Shares Insights

Prime Video's Off Campus gets an exciting update from the series creator, Louisa Levy. She shares insights on season 2's progress, changes to the source material, and the potential for a more complex Dean character.

This article contains major spoilers for Off Campus season 1. Prime Video's Off Campus gets an exciting update from the series creator. Off Campus is a new romantic drama series that premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 13, 2026.

The show is based on Elle Kennedy's book series, which follows the lives of college ice hockey players and their relationships. Each novel in the series (five in total) follows a love story between a hockey player and a fellow student, with the first season following The Deal, highlighting team captain Garett Graham (Belmont Cameli) and aspiring singer-songwriter Hannah Wells (Ella Bright).

In an interview with ScreenRant's Ash Crossan, the show's creator, Louisa Levy, said she is 'genuinely so excited to dive into the Allie and Dean season, obviously,' which signals that season 2 will revolve around these central characters. In regard to season 2's progress, Levy also added that 'written all the episodes.

' This news suggests that season 2 of Off Campus could restructure the order of the books. When asked about characters that she is excited to expand on moving forward, Levy said that she loves all of Kennedy's characters, and she believes that she 'has done such a great job of building out these characters in her world, and that's why fans are so in love with these books.

' She added: 'I don't think I can answer a single one, but I am genuinely so excited to dive into the Allie and Dean season, obviously, but also we get to build out some more of even Tucker, and Logan, and we get to learn more about their lives because there's only so much we could get through season one. Season 2 will give us more time.

' Moving forward, Levy's comments suggest that there are going to be changes and additions to Off Campus's source material. Towards the end of season 1, Hunter Davenport (played by Charlie Evans) arrives earlier than in the original series. It's revealed that he was using a fake ID under the name 'Carter.

' His relationship with Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) creates a new love triangle not seen in the books between the two of them and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn). When asked about how this changes the narrative moving forward, Levy said: 'Honestly, the biggest thing about that is what does it do for Dean and how does it complicate things for him?

And a big reason we needed to drop in a turning point is because we get Dean and Allie pretty close to being together at the end of season one, and we need to give ourselves a little bit of room to grow. So I think it's teeing up a mystery for what Dean has going on in his backstory, and we get to play with that in season 2.

' Season 1 focuses on Hannah and Garrett initially starting a transaction-based relationship, but it ends in a healthy, committed relationship. Levy's comments suggest that season 2 will explore how complicated Allie and Dean's relationship could be moving forward. In Kennedy's novels, Dean is known as someone with a care-free, confident attitude. The show is allowing writers and creators a lot of room and flexibility in their choices.

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Incorporating Hunter allows Dean to have a more complex internal struggle, and it gives season 2 the possibility of exploring an edgier character. If Off Campus is following Bridgerton's one book per season approach, this change could lead to timeline reordering and character changes from the books in season 2. All episodes of Off Campus season 1 are streaming now, exclusively on Prime Video.

Off Campus 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed Drama Release Date May 13, 2026 Network Prime Video Directors Silver Tree Cast See All Creator(s) Louisa Levy Powered by Expand Collaps





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Off Campus Louisa Levy Season 2 Source Material Changes Dean Character Hunter Davenport Allie Hayes Bridgerton's Approach

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