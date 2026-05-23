Exciting Red Carpet Premiere for 7 Dogs Starring Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

A thrilling drama '7 Dogs' starring Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham made a debut at the Egyptian premiere. The film is a tale of an elite Interpol officer and a captured crime boss who team up to take down a global crime syndicate. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham recently moved to a lavish beach home mentioned in the article.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham stunned as they made a rare red carpet appearance at the 7 Dogs premiere in Egypt on Friday. The model, 39, looked effortlessly chic in a figure-hugging navy dress which featured no sleeves and a high neck.

She kept her ensemble simple and accessorised with a single gold bangle and styled her blonde locks straight. Meanwhile, Jason, 58, looked classically handsome in a dusty two-piece suit which he layered over a white T-shirt.

He completed his look with a pair of large black tinted sunglasses as he posed for cameras on the red carpet. 7 Dogs sees an elite Interpol officer named Khalid Al-Azzazi form an uneasy alliance with a captured crime boss to take down a global crime syndicate known as the '7 Dogs' that is trafficking a deadly synthetic narcotic across the Middle East. The flick is directed by the Belgian-Moroccan duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who are widely known for directing Hollywood blockbusters like Bad Boys For Life.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have recently splashed out a whopping £25 million on their beachfront 'forever home' and are planning on spending a further £5 million on renovations, adding £20 million to the total investment. The couple shared snaps of their getaway to Turkey where they enjoyed a dip in the pool and went horse riding





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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Jason Statham 7 Dogs Egypt Red Carpet Premiere Busty Model Predictable Movie Plot Interpol Hollywood Blockbusters Bollywood Cameos

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