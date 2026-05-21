Exciting New Pokemon Card Collection Dropping in May

DeNA, the developer of the mobile Pokemon card game, is preparing to drop a new themed collection targeted at Legendary and Paradox Pokemon. The pack will be revealed on May 27th with some new digital card art as well.

has shaken things up in a few ways. We’ve gotten some new event types , including rewards for using theBut one thing that doesn’t look like it’ll change any time soon?

The game’s quick, monthly pace for dropping new packs for players to collect. On May 21st, DeNA dropped the trailer for the next new Pokemon card collection coming tofor its mobile Pokemon card game. Like many players predicted from the teaser, this set will be themed around Legendary and Paradox Pokemon fromcoming with this set. If you like to know what to expect, I’m breaking down every card showcased in the newpacks on May 27th.

Until then, we can only speculate about what this latest expansion will do to the meta. And for my fellow collectors just trying to complete every set, we can check out some exciting new digital card art. This will be yet another themed booster pack, which means just one booster design to choose from. That likely means we’ll be getting another smaller influx of cards compared to bigger expansions that feature multiple pack artworks.

Legendary pair, Koraidon and Miraidon, lead the charge. This set also brings in special designations for Future or Ancient Paradox Pokemon and related cards, which will have a “Future” or “Ancient” icon in the top right corner. From the looks of it, many of these cards will be designed to work together, which could add some new strategies to the meta if we’re lucky.

From the looks of it, there will be some interesting potential from those new Paradox-themed item cards, which boost the power of your Future or Ancient Pokemon. And we couldn’t leave out new support cards for ourprofessors, either. It will be interesting to see how things shake out with these revealed cards and those yet to be seen from the latest themed booster forcollection coming along?are you as many packs behind as I am? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in th





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Pokemon Card Collection Dena Legendary Pokemon Paradox Pokemon Digital Card Art Event Types Booster Packs Strategy Changes

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