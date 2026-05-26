Exciting New Lineup for Love Island 2026

Love Island 2026 is set to kick off with a stunning new lineup including a Criminology graduate, hunky electrician, and a popular influencer. The show's return date is June 1 on ITV.

Love Island bosses have signed up a stunning Criminology graduate for the 2026 series, with ITV insiders said to be excited about her arrival in the villa.

The Daily Mail can reveal that Lola Deal, 28, from Kent will be heading into the Mallorca villa when the hit dating show returns next week. And while the brunette beauty is certain to turn heads among this year\u2019s contestants, it is not just her looks that have caught producers\u2019 attention. Lola holds a first-class honours degree in Criminology and Forensic Science from the University of Portsmouth and also has experience in business management.

Her LinkedIn bio reads: \u201cWith a recent Criminology and Forensic Science degree from the University of Portsmouth, I am currently looking for a role within the criminal justice sector. \u201d And it seems Lola also has a playful side as one Instagram snap shows her dressed up in a sexy devil costume. Elsewhere she has shared a slew of stunning bikini pictures.

Unlike many recent contestants who enter the villa with hundreds of thousands of social media followers already behind them, Lola appears to be something of a fresh face. In recent years many contestants who sign up for the ITV show already have a following on social media.

However, Lola only has 900 followers on Instagram. The Daily Mail can reveal that Lola Deal, 28, from Kent will be heading into the Mallorca villa when the hit dating show returns next week Lola holds a first-class honours degree in Criminology and Forensic Science from the University of Portsmouth Unlike many recent contestants who enter the villa with hundreds of thousands of social media followers already behind them, Lola appears to be something of a fresh face One source tells me: \u201cLove Island producers are really excited about Lola, not only is she beautiful but she\u2019s intelligent and fun.

\u201cShe\u2019s the full package and is looking to find her dream man. \u201d Elsewhere rumoured to be going in is hunky electrician Sam Workman. Sam is said to be hitting the gym to ensure that he\u2019s in tip-top shape for the ladies. He appears to enjoy a relatively lavish lifestyle and has shared pictures of himself posing by the beach in exotic locations as well as on a jet ski on social media.

Charleen Murphy is also rumoured to enter the villa. The influencer, who hails from Dublin and has 360k followers on TikTok, already has a link to the ITV show as she is best friends with ex-islander Lucinda Strafford. Charleen was previously in a four-year relationship with Irish professional footballer Dano Mandroiu, but the pair split in January.

Elsewhere rumoured to be going in is hunky electrician Sam Workman Charleen Murphy is also rumoured to enter the villa Another name rumoured to be heading to the Villa is Lorenzo Alessi. The popular dating show, which has been a summer staple since it launched in 2015, will return on June 1, and will be presented by host Maya Jama.

Announcing the show\u2019s return date earlier this month, ITV said: \u201cWith unexpected arrivals, shifting loyalties, and sparks flying, the new series promises even more unforgettable moments, unmissable messiness, and plenty of romance. \u201d ITV2 recently released a fun-filled World Cup-themed promo as a brand new batch of Islanders head to Mallorca. This year Love Island coincides with the World Cup, with the football competition taking place June 11 to July 19.

In the teaser trailer, Maya looked incredible as she kickstarted her Love Island looks with a pale pink dress. Maya said: \u201cWe\u2019ve got a squad of worldies and a bench full of bombshells giving more fire pit drama... Love Island it\u2019s all kicking off. \u00bclove Island 2026 returns to our screens on June 1 on ITV





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Love Island 2026 Lola Deal Criminology Graduate Sam Workman Charleen Murphy Lorenzo Alessi Maya Jama ITV Mallorca Villa

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Love Island 2026: New Contestant RevealedLove Island bosses have signed up fresh face Criminology graduate for the 2026 series, with ITV insiders excited about her arrival in the villa. The new contestant will be joining other rumored contestants, including hunky electrician Sam Workman and influencer Charleen Murphy

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