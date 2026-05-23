Exciting Movies of the 2010s

The text describes the author's personal experiences and opinions during the 2010s, focusing on the excitement and entertainment value of the movies released during that decade.

Whenever I think about the 2010s, the first thing that comes to mind is how that decade made going to the movies extremely exciting. There were bigger franchises and bigger budget films.

But the ones that stayed with me were not always the biggest or the most popular ones. It was mostly a sharp script, or a great performance taking the edge. I love a movie that is entertaining and makes you glued to your seats for hours, and therefore, sometimes it was just that rare feeling of looking up at the end and realizing the time had gone by much faster than expected





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