HBO Max's upcoming Harry Potter television reboot is starting to gain momentum, with the first season's premiere date just one month away. Warner Bros. is keeping elements of the show under wraps, but it has released a brief promo on Twitter that gives fans a taste of what to expect. In the footage, Harry Potter (Dominic McLaughlin) receives his wands at Ollivander's, and a defining moment not shown in the feature films is also previewed. The teaser includes a scene of Harry participating in Quidditch, which is familiar to movie-goers, but the series is set to bring its own twists. HBO Max aims to remain true to the brand yet differentiate itself from the films, and early reactions indicate that the television series has something special to offer.

The division surrounding HBO Max's Harry Potter television reboot hasn’t stopped the contenting wheel from turning. The first season of the new Harry Potter series continues to sprint toward its December 25 premiere date.

While many elements are still being kept under wraps, Warner Bros. is ensuring that intrigue and whimsy are still part of the brand. The streamer keeps viewers engaged with new footage, notably the brief promo dropped on Twitter. Only under 10 seconds, the spot shows a glimpse of Harry Potter (Dominic McLaughlin) getting his wand at Ollivander’s, and a key moment that was not shown in the feature films.

The teaser shows Harry going on the Quidditch pitch with the rest of the Gryffindor team, and though this may seem familiar to movie-goers, the upcoming series has something up its sleeve. New 'Harry Potter' Footage Is Already Showing Missing Plots From the Movies Fans of the Harry Potter films are no strangers to content cut for time.

Later films, such as The Half-Blood Prince, were notorious for omitting key details instrumental to not just the plot but the very title of the film. Even the debut film, The Sorcerer's Stone, had to scrap some material from the shortest book in the series. Already, the television series has proven that it will set itself apart, at least concerning how faithful this new adaptation will be. COLLIDE





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Harry Potter Television Reboot HBO Max Dominic Mclaughlin Ollivander's Quidditch Key Moment Not Shown In Feature Films Faithful New Adaptation Divisional Content Wheel Exciting Television Series Faithful New Adaptation Missing Plots From The Movies

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