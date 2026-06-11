Exciting Filming Update for Scarpetta Season 2

Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis, and other key members of the cast have wrapped filming for Scarpetta season 2, only three months after the series debuted on Prime Video. The show is based on Patricia Cornwell's bestselling novels and follows forensic pathologist Kay Scarpetta solving crimes.

Scarpetta season 2 gets an exciting filming update. The show is based on Patricia Cornwell 's bestselling novels, which are centered on forensic pathologist and medical examiner Kay Scarpetta solving crimes.

Nicole Kidman plays the character in the present, and Rosy McEwen plays her in the past. The cast in the present-day storyline also features Jamie Lee Curtis as Kay's older sister Dorothy Farinelli, Ariana DeBose as Dorothy's daughter Lucy Farinelli-Watson, Bobby Cannvale as Detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker as FBI profiler Benton Wesley, and Tiya Sircar as Officer Blaise Fruge.

On Instagram, Curtis shared a set photo with her and DeBose, and mentioned in the caption that she has reached her last day filming Scarpetta season 2. She also explains how she asked DeBose to play her daughter while filming Freakier Friday and is grateful to share a dressing room and the experience of making the series. Check out the caption and the image below.

The Prime Video series was developed by Liz Sarnoff, who serves as the showrunner, along with being an executive producer and writer. She has previously worked on Lost, Deadwood, Marco Polo, and Barry, and received nine Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Additional Scarpetta executive producers are Cornwell, Curtis, Kidman, Jason Blum, and David Gordon Green, the last of whom directed several season 1 episodes.

The season 1 episodes came to Prime Video on March 11, and Scarpetta season 2 began filming during the same month. This quick turnaround was made possible because the show received a two-season order from Prime Video in September 2024. Now, only three months after the start of season 2 production, Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays one of the main characters, has already wrapped filming.

If she is done shooting, it likely will not be too long until other key members are done as well. This production timeline bodes well for a relatively short hiatus between seasons, especially when compared to many other streaming shows, although there is no set release date yet for season 2.

The reception on Rotten Tomatoes is generally more negative, as it has a 57% Tomatometer score based on 67 reviews and a 43% Popcornmeter score based on more than 500 ratings. The critics consensus notes how the season is unfocused at times but is still enjoyable due to the star-studded cast and mystery. The show received a two-season order from Prime Video in September 2024, which made the quick turnaround possible





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Scarpetta Patricia Cornwell Kay Scarpetta Prime Video Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Jamie Lee Curtis Ariana Debose Bobby Cannavale Simon Baker David Gordon Green David Gordon Green Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff Liz Sarnoff Elizabeth Sarnoff

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