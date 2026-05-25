Excitement Grows as The Batman Sequel Begins Filming

As cameras start rolling on the DC sequel, millions of fans are eager to learn about the changes and developments in the story. Director Matt Reeves, known for The Lighthouse and Planet of the Apes, is returning to the Batman universe, this time with an original script he co-wrote with Mattson Tomlin. Fans are also excited to see the casting of Sebastian Stan, who brings his unique take to the notorious supervillain Two-Face.

DC fans are curious about The Batman sequel, which will feature major changes from previous interpretations. Director Matt Reeves will helm the project, with actors Robert Pattinson and Sebastian Stan in key roles.

Sebastian Stan, who portrays Two-Face, expresses his nervousness about the upcoming role. The film is expected to delve deeper into the character's background and explore the psychological roots of his persona. It will also serve as a bridge between the old and new eras in Gotham, featuring a larger arc for the villain





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The Batman Sequel DC Matt Reeves Robert Pattinson Sebastian Stan Two-Face Psychological Roots Bridge Between Eras Casting

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