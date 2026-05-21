Excitement Builds for Liam McIntyre's Wolverine Voice Performance

Fans have reacted positively to Liam McIntyre's voice performance as Wolverine in Insomniac’s upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive. They praise the gruffness and natural fit of his portrayal.

Taking on the mantle of Wolverine is the furthest thing from an easy job. Liam McIntyre, the new actor, has hit the sweet spot of authentic, rough, but still sharp.

Fans praising the gruffness of his performance and how naturally he seems to fit the character. The response has been hugely positive, with many praising his natural fit and rough edge in his voice. A recent social media post from McIntyre got the excitement juices flowing for his take on Logan. The anticipation for Marvel’s Wolverine as one of the most anticipated games of the year is high





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Wolverine Liam Mcintyre Voice Performance Game Playstation 5 Exclusive

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