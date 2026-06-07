Excitement builds as Knicks return home for games 3 & 4 against Spurs

The team returns home with a series lead, moving one step closer to winning its first championship since 1973, and the interest of President Trump, who says he’ll be in attendance for game 3. With fans flooding the streets in celebration, the city is reminding everyone to be smart and stay safe. “I’m feeling good.

Knicks fever is sweeping across the city after Friday's thrilling finish to game 2 in San Antonio. The team returns home with a series lead, moving one step closer to winning its first championship since 1973, and the interest of President Trump, who says he'll be in attendance for game 3.

With fans flooding the streets in celebration, the city is reminding everyone to be smart and stay safe.

“I’m feeling good. I’m feeling like it’s going to be a sweep," said Anthony Davis of Ewing Township, NJ. He is among the Knicks fans on a euphoric high, following the down-to-the-wire thriller that put the Knicks up two games to zero in its seven games series with the Spurs.

“It was just tremendous," Martin Ruiz of Atlantic City told NBC New York. "When Wemby missed that shot. I jumped up and down up in the air," he said of the Spurs' superstar forward Victor Wembanyama.

The Knicks’ victory also sent fans into a frenzy at official watch parties in Central Park, inside the Garden, and outside the arena where some of the 6,500 Knicks faithful in attendance took their excitement to new heights, climbing on food carts and up light poles. The New York City Police Dept. says at least 17 people were arrested. The chaos also led to the assault of an NYPD officer.

The NYPD says someone hit an officer in the face after jumping over a barrier and refusing to leave. Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the incident unacceptable, saying in part on X,"New Yorkers are rightfully excited about the Knicks' historic finals run, and we want fans to celebrate this moment together. There is, however, no place for violence, and no tolerance for attacks on police officers.

Thank you to the officers who worked to keep fans safe throughout the night, and we wish the injured officer a speedy recovery. ”As the series shifts to New York City for game 3, authorities are preparing to keep thousands safe in and around MSG. That includes Mamdani, who says he’ll be in attendance, as will President Trump.

“Yes — he’s invited me. I’m going," Trump said of Knicks owner James Dolan. Trump's presence is expected to trigger an extra layer of security. A Secret Service official tells NBC news that it's working with the NYPD to finalize security plans.

Attendees should expect hard street closures in the immediate area around MSG, as well as a strict"no bag" policy and enhanced security screenings. Fans News 4 spoke with hope politics won’t ruin the vibes around the Garden and the Knicks. But they add that all Knicks fans should be able to enjoy this moment, politics aside.

“Let them enjoy it," said Jonathon Alter of the Upper West Side. "They’re both New Yorkers. James Dolan invited President Trump to come, so I’m very happy that he’s coming. ”





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