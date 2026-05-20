Excessive Hair Growth: Normal or N.N.I.C.?

This article discusses the normal hair growth in women, the causes of excessive hair growth, and when to consider medical attention. It also explores the hormonal changes and factors that contribute to such changes.

Let's talk about something many women, particularly from their late 30s onwards, notice in the bathroom mirror – but rarely bring up in polite conversation: those stubborn, wiry chin hair s that seem to appear overnight.

It can feel mildly horrifying the first time you spot one. One day your chin is smooth, the next you’ve discovered something that looks like it belongs on an older male relative rather than your own face. But before you panic, this is extremely common and, in most cases, completely normal – tweezing the occasional rogue hair is also absolutely fine.

However, sometimes more significant hair growth can be a sign of an underlying hormonal condition that may need medical attention





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Hirsutism Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Adrenal Gland Disorders Hormones Chin Hair

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