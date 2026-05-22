Excavator Pikachu debuts at Chicago Field Museum for limited‑time Fossil exhibit

A new costumed Pikachu, dubbed Excavator Pikachu, will appear only near Chicago's Field Museum during the Pokémon Fossil Museum exhibit from May 2026 to April 2027, with encounters limited to business hours and in‑person raids or research tasks.

Niantic has rolled out another costumed Pokémon for its augmented‑reality adventure, and this time the creature is more than a simple accessory swap. The new addition, Excavator Pikachu , is part of the Pokémon Fossil Museum exhibit, which will make its first appearance on U.S. soil at Chicago's Field Museum .

The exhibit runs from May 22 2026 through April 11 2027, and the special Pikachu will only appear within the museum’s perimeter during official opening hours of 9 AM to 5 PM Central Daylight Time. This hyper‑local release means trainers who cannot travel to Chicago will need to rely on friends in the area or wait for a trade opportunity, as remote raids are not supported for this particular costumed form. Players can encounter Excavator Pikachu through several in‑person activities.

First, a series of collaboration‑themed research tasks will be available as field research from PokéStops surrounding the museum, as well as a timed research series that activates only while the museum is open. Second, one‑star raids will spawn near the Field Museum throughout the exhibit’s duration, giving participants a chance to battle for the new form. The Pokémon is also expected to appear in its shiny variant, raising the stakes for those who manage to capture it.

While the Fossil Museum exhibit coincides with the 2026 Pokémon Go Fest taking place in Chicago from June 5 to June 7, entry to the museum itself may be limited due to high demand, though the in‑game bonuses are said to be accessible to anyone within the designated area, even if they are not physically inside the building. For trainers outside the Windy City, the best strategy is to cultivate relationships with local players who can invite them to join raids or help complete research tasks.

Once a trainer obtains Excavator Pikachu, it can be offered for trade, allowing distant friends a pathway to add the rarity to their Pokédex. Given the limited timeframe and geographic restriction, the Pokémon is likely to become a hot commodity, especially the shiny version. Those planning a visit should book their museum tickets early and arrive during business hours to maximize their chances.

Whether you are traveling specifically for the exhibit or simply happen to be in Chicago for the Go Fest, the window to collect this unique Pikachu stretches for almost a full year, providing ample opportunity for both direct encounters and post‑event trades





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