Examining the Dolphins Connections to the Big Jacksonville Trade

In an alternate universe, it could have been the Miami Dolphins who got a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round selection from the Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins defensive line Zach Sieler walks off the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect In an alternate universe, it could have been the Miami Dolphins who got a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round selection from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday.

Because it could have been the Dolphins who ended up with defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round of the 2022 draft. And that could have happened if not for those 2021 draft trades involving first-round picks where the Dolphins went from third to 12th to sixth in deals with the San Francisco 49ers and then the Philadelphia Eagles.

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To remind everyone, the Dolphins got two extra first-round picks for that move from 3 to 12 in what has to be considered one of the greatest value trades they have ever made — considered that in 2013 they did the reverse by going from 12 to 3 and only had to give up a second-round pick to get it done ... that they took Dion Jordan with that third overall pick is a different story altogether.

But instead of staying at 12 and keeping the extra first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, not to mention a third-rounder in 2022, the Dolphins gave up one of their two first-round picks in 2022 to move up to take Jaylen Waddle at number 6. The pick the Dolphins got from the 49ers actually was sent to the Kansas City Chiefs in the trade that brought Tyreek Hill, but that left Miami without a first-round pick that year.

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The Eagles, meanwhile, used the 15th pick in 2022 that they got from the Dolphins to move up to 13th and take Davis, and now they've gotten two premium picks for him. So essentially, the Dolphins could have stayed at 12 in 2021 and kept their own 2022 first-round pick and in a way landed Davis and have gotten three good years out of him before recouping the draft investment, and then some.

The 12th overall pick in the 2021 draft incidentally was Micah Parsons, and the pick after him was left tackle Rashawn Slater, who would have been selections just as good as taking Waddle, if not better. The Jaguars obviously were on the lookout for defensive tackle help because they not only traded for Davis, but also for 2017 Dolphins fifth-round pick Davon Godchaux from the New Orleans Saints.

One would think that puts them out of the DT market, which has some significance for the Dolphins because one name mentioned in connection with them at one point was Zach Sieler. But as the trade deadline got closer and closer, it seemed more likely the Dolphins would not be making many, if any, moves before Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The Dolphins told teams they weren't interested in moving Sieler or center Aaron Brewer, for example, according to SI national writer Albert Breer. The New York Giants also have been interested in D-tackle help, but again the Dolphins likely aren't moving Sieler. One last thing on Godchaux, he deserves mention as the one redeeming pick in what is in the running for worst draft class in team history.

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He was part of a group that included Charles Harris, Raekwon McMillan and Cordrea Tankersley as the top three picks. Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website.

In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls , the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between.

The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.