Examining Ohio State's Path to Big Ten Title Game Following Big Win Over Northwestern

Although clichés are frowned upon in sports, the Ohio State Buckeyes finally handled their business at home Saturday afternoon in Columbus, with a 28-19 win ove

Nov 14, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey drops to throw during the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Although clichés are frowned upon in sports, the Ohio State Buckeyes finally handled their business at home Saturday afternoon in Columbus, They may have been on the wrong end of their third consecutive loss, but Wildcats coach David Braun credited the Buckeyes with the victory and remains inspired by their resolve,But the job isn't done in Columbus, even with three losses . Mathematically, Ohio State can stillNov 14, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day looks on before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium.

Also read Oregon Ducks Big Ten Title Path and Playoff Hopes After Ohio State Win

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The obvious, of course, is finishing the season 9-3. Nebraska, which Ohio State plays next week, clinched a bowl berth with a shutout win over Rutgers and can ruin Ohio State's season for good with an upset in Lincoln.

If the Buckeyes get by unscathed, the Wolverines, who need one win in their final two games to be bowl-eligible, visit Columbus Thanksgiving weekend in a game Ohio State will surely need to win to keep its hopes alive. Assuming Ohio State goes 9-3, the following simulation would put the Buckeyes in the conference title game. Granted, the scenario below is not, by calculation, the only one that would benefit Ohio State. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. Iowa beats Illinois Although the Ducks beat the Buckeyes last week, Ohio State clinches second place based on "conference opponent ein percentage.

" Again, there is still much to be decided. But a possible path is alive, as long as Ohio State can win out first. Zain Bando is a Sports Desk writer for BIGPLAY with a focus on covering the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. Bando has been with the On SI network since October 2023, contributing across the Illinois Fighting Illini on SI and the Kansas State on SI sites, among others.

Currently, Bando serves as a staff writer and columnist for MMA Knockout on SI, as well as the recently launched WNBA section of On SI, with a focus on the Dallas Wings.